Emiru reveals changes coming to OTK amid sexual assault allegations

Following accusations accusing OTK co-founder Rich Campbell of sexual assault, Twitch streamer and OTK member Emiru has revealed that changes to the organization are coming.

Accusations of sexual assault from Twitch streamer Azalia Lexi against Rich Campbell came to light on December 16 — alleging that he assaulted her in January 2022.

Campbell later announced he had been asked to resign from his position within OTK, the organization he helped co-found.

The allegations towards Rich come just a few months after the organization placed Mizkif on leave following claims that he covered up sexual assault and made inflammatory comments in Twitter messages.

Now, according to Emiru, in light of the recent controversies, ‘good’ changes are coming.

Emiru reveals changes are coming following OTK sexual assault allegations

In a December 18 live stream, OTK member Emiru, who joined the organization in early 2022, confirmed that internal changes will be made within the organization.

While the 24-year-old didn’t reveal much, noting that she can’t talk about much yet, the Emiru claimed that things are going to get better.

“There are changes that are coming soon in the next couple of months I really want to talk about but I can’t yet,” she said. “Things are going to get better, that’s all I can say.

“But, I mean, I’m glad that I’ve had this talk,” the streamer added. “I mean when you’re the type of streamer that I am, and I just don’t say anything then people are gonna ask and speculate about it forever and come up with their own explanations of what happened.

“I just didn’t want that, especially because when it comes to me, when people come up with their own narratives, it’s usually sh**ing on other people being like ‘oh someone must’ve done something to her’ and I just don’t like that.”

It’s unclear what internal changes we’ll see from OTK, so for now we’ll just have to wait for an official statement from the org.