xQc calls out “weird” streamers celebrating Adin Ross’s Twitch return

Adin Ross has revealed that he’s leaving Kick in favor of Twitch — and xQc thinks some creators are switching up on their opinions of him now that he’s making a comeback.

Adin Ross famously joined Kick in 2023 following several bans from Twitch, hinting that he’d snagged one of the biggest contracts in the business to move house.

But Ross changed his tune a year later. After being absent from streaming for weeks and making cryptic tweets about being unsure “where or when” he’d take his streams next, he got into a public feud with Kick’s leadership, who appeared equally as confused as his fanbase.

On December 7, Ross finally confirmed his plans to leave Kick “indefinitely,” saying that he will now focus on getting unbanned on Twitch, where he’s been permanently suspended.

Ross has often been a controversial topic in the streaming community, boasting an array of scandals that ultimately got him booted from Twitch — but fellow streamer xQc has noticed that some creators are switching up now that he’s planning on coming back to the purple platform.

xQc reacts to Adin Ross leaving Kick for Twitch

xQc reacted to the news during a December 9 stream, where he called the positive reactions to Adin’s tweet “weird” and “cringe” given the public backlash against him from his colleagues over the last year.

“I think it’s weird that everyone was praying on Adin’s downfall and talking sh*t every time that they could about Adin or whatever, and now that he’s coming [to Twitch, they’re like], ‘Oh yo, dude, that’s f*ckin’ hype, dude! Let’s go! That’s the man right there, guys!’

“I think it’s just so cringe. People are so weird. I think it’s weird. That’s everybody.”

Adin isn’t the only streamer heading back to Twitch after streaming on a rival platform for a while. During the 2024 Streamer Awards, former Kick streamer YourRage revealed he was making a comeback to Twitch, claiming that Kick had allegedly failed to pay him for the final two installments in his contract.

And prior to that, Ludwig announced he was returning to Twitch for a special League of Legends event after his three-year contract with YouTube came to an end.

While none of these streamers have exclusive contracts with Twitch, it seems to be the spot where many creators want to broadcast as the streaming wars continue to rage on.

It’s unclear if Adin will be able to reverse his ban, but given that Dan Clancy seemed open to a discussion about the situation, the possibility certainly exists.