Asmongold reveals future of Steak & Eggs podcast after Tectone allegations

Twitch streamer and OTK member Asmongold gave viewers an update on the future of the org’s Steak and Eggs podcast after co-host Tectone left the group following allegations against him.

Asmon spoke on the situation during a December 6 episode of the Steak and Eggs podcast, which he opened with an explanation as to why Tectone was absent from the recording.

“I’m today joined with Emi, and Tectone is not here,” Asmon said. “He’s been dealing with some personal issues, and he’s going to be taking some time off from the podcast to deal with it. So we wish him all the best.”

Asmongold reveals future of Steak and Eggs podcast

Nothing else was said about Tectone for the remainder of the episode, but Asmon once again briefly touched on the subject at the very end of the show.

“We’re trying to figure out what we’re gonna do, where we’re gonna go with the podcast, what you guys wanna see, etc. Make sure to leave a comment and let us know what you think and give us your feedback.”

At the time of writing, it doesn’t look like OTK will be replacing Tectone; instead, it seems that Asmongold and Emiru will be handling the hosting responsibilities between them until a decision is made.

Tectone’s absence from Steak and Eggs comes after his ex-partner, TikToker Pinkchyu, referenced several instances of abuse in a prior relationship on Twitter/X.

While she didn’t name Tectone as the abuser in question, Tectone quickly responded to her posts in a heated Twitch stream, where he threatened legal action against her and insinuated that she was suffering from mental health problems.

Later, Tectone published a tweet addressing the matter, calling Pinkchyu’s accusations “disgusting” and “entirely made up.”

Tectone has since parted ways with OTK, leaving his role in the Steak and Eggs podcast up in the air as the group continues to work out their plan in his absence.