xQc blasts “unprofessional” streamers like Adin Ross & YourRage leaving KICK

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has called out a number of streamers, including Adin Ross and YourRage, for being “unprofessional” after leaving KICK.

It’s been two years since KICK first made its mark on the live streaming world. The Stake-backed platform has thrown big money at some of the biggest names around, with the likes of xQc and Trainwrecks owning a piece of the company on top of their massive contracts.

Adin Ross had been the face of KICK over that period too, but has since left the platform for an ‘indefinite’ period. The IRL streamer has threatened to tell all about what has made him leave KICK too, even suggesting he might go back to Twitch. However, that depends on him being unbanned.

Article continues after ad

xQc has hit out at streamers for praising Adin’s desire to want to return to Twitch, and has also bashed the “unprofessional” behavior from creators who are leaving KICK at the minute.

Article continues after ad

xQc hits out at “dumb” behavior from streamers leaving KICK

“It’s incredibly unprofessional to just do that s*it. It’s cringe as f*ck, you’re a child, you’re a f*cking child,” the former Overwatch star said during his December 9 stream. “You tantrum because you’re not getting attention and say some bulls*it. You’re a dumb f*ck, stop encouraging that s*it, it’s so stupid.

Article continues after ad

“Adin has his own problems. Bruce, YourRage, they all did it. It’s like an ex-girlfriend, you can’t just say ‘Yeah, I want to break up, I want better things for myself.’

“They’re like clingy f*cking ex-girlfriends. ‘I’m going to do this, I’m going to leak DMs’ bro, you just look dumb.”

YourRage has also had a falling out with the platform, leaving KICK and claiming that they’ve missed payments to him. Though, the Stake-backed platform has disputed that claim.

Article continues after ad

xQc also disputed that as well. “It wasn’t true that he wasn’t getting paid, it’s just not,” he added.

Article continues after ad

Since saying he would be returning to Twitch, Adin has been silent on things and has yet to release his tell-all video. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.