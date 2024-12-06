Johnny Somali allegedly threatens sexual assault against female streamers in deleted VOD

Johnny Somali is being accused of threatening sexual assault against female streamers in South Korea in a now-deleted VOD that could result in criminal charges.

Controversial streamer Johnny Somali is awaiting trial in South Korea for obstruction of business and a trove of other charges that could be looming against him.

The creator, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, has been caught allegedly violating the country’s anti-terrorism laws, using drugs, creating AI deepfakes of streamers, violating the Railroad Act, and even spreading North Korean propaganda.

Now, Somali could be in even more trouble after a deleted video surfaced of him appearing to threaten female streamers with sexual assault outside of a Seoul pizza shop.

Johnny Somali accused of threatening female streamers

In a VOD shared by YouTube lawyer Legal Mindset, Johnny Somali approached Kick streamers Moxie and Xena outside ABC Pizza and started causing trouble.

In the video, which Somali had originally deleted, he confronted the streamers and muted his mic when he appeared to make threats toward them.

(Segment begins at 6:30)

However, it appears that he unmuted his microphone too early, and he is heard allegedly saying that he knows people who would sexually assault Moxie.

“He THINKS he is smart enough to protect himself by 1) muting his mic when he made the threat at first and 2) saying he knows people – but acting through an agent or agents is still a threat. We will see how the court feels about it,” Legal Mindset said.

In a clip from Moxie’s Kick broadcast, she called for help, claiming that Johnny had threatened her. “Please help me!” she pleaded.

Later on in the stream, Somali could be heard allegedly saying, “I know [people] who would get you too, Xena!” and later yelling “I’ll slap the sh*t out of” both creators.

According to Legal Mindset, this whole situation outside of the pizza store was yet another instance of the creator obstructing a business, which is something he’s already been charged with after a chaotic 7-Eleven broadcast.

Furthermore, the lawyer explained that Somali threatening to have someone do the act for him is no different than if he had claimed he would do the assault himself.

The accusations from this broadcast come as Johnny is banned from leaving South Korea until all his alleged crimes have been investigated, sent to trial or dismissed.

His first, in what could be many, court dates is scheduled to begin on December 20, with more charges reportedly planned to be added as prosecutors move “aggressively” and faster than usual.