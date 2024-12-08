Adin Ross leaves Kick “indefinitely” with plans to stream on Twitch

Prominent streamer Adin Ross has officially revealed that he is leaving Kick after weeks of inactivity and speculation, saying that he plans on returning to Twitch despite his permanent ban from the site.

In 2023, Adin Ross famously moved to Kick after multiple bans on Twitch, eventually being permanently banned from the purple platform.

Since then, he’s become a veritable spokesperson for Kick, a site that he co-owns… but in late 2024, Ross’s streaming activity came to a sudden halt, leaving viewers confused and waiting for answers.

Ross added fuel to the fire by posting several cryptic tweets, saying he wasn’t sure “when or where” he’d be taking his future broadcasts, leaving viewers speculating that he was leaving Kick behind.

YouTube: Adin Live Adin Ross plans on returning to Twitch, saying he’s leaving Kick “indefinitely.”

Adin Ross confirms he’s leaving Kick & returning to Twitch

On December 7, Ross finally confirmed the rumors: he is leaving Kick “indefinitely” and stepping down from his leadership positions at the company.

That’s not all; Ross also says that he wants to work on reinstating his channel on Twitch, aiming to take his future streams to the platform where he’s currently permanently banned.

“I will be making a full video on why I am leaving Kick indefinitely,” he wrote in a tweet. “I am stepping down officially and I will be going into detail about this, this week. I will tell you all everything.

“With that being said, I am going to fully focus on being reinstated on Twitch. Thank you.”

The possibility of Ross getting reinstated on Twitch isn’t a reach; in fact, the platform’s CEO, Dan Clancy, entertained the possibility of unbanning him in the past – on one condition.

“The biggest thing is making sure that when we let someone back on that they’re gonna behave in a way on our platform that is consistent with our guidelines… So that’s the biggest thing,” he said in summer 2024.

For now, Ross’s future on Twitch is uncertain, but his public beef with Kick’s leadership has caught the eye of curious viewers.

In November, Adin Ross appeared to threaten to expose Kick’s CEO after the rumors of him leaving the platform went viral, prompting some scoffing and disbelief from the latter.

Fans will just have to wait to hear Ross’s full side of the story when he decides to upload his video explaining the situation.