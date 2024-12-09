YourRage claims Kick failed to pay him final 2 months of contract and calls out CEO

YourRage returned to Twitch in an unexpected move, claiming that Kick had allegedly failed to pay him out for the last two months of his contract with the platform.

Popular streamer YourRage famously joined FaZe Clan in August 2023, also making the move from Twitch to Kick as other big streamers like xQc and Adin Ross joined the site.

However, just under a year later, Rage declared that he was leaving FaZe, saying there was a “disease” in the ranks that made being part of the org impossible for him.

And in December 2024, something even more surprising happened; during a special segment at the Streamer Awards, Rage revealed that he was returning to Twitch after many months away from the purple platform.

The sudden move shocked many in the streaming space, but left fans excited for the future of his career… but it turns out there was more to Rage’s Twitch comeback than it first appeared.

YourRage reveals why he left Kick for Twitch

According to Rage, Kick had supposedly failed to compensate him for the last two payments in his contract, despite the fact that he’d been offered to re-sign with the site for more money.

“I was gonna re-sign with Kick. Can I tell y’all why I made my decision? …Eddie, [we gotta have a dialogue]. I hope it’s not smoke,” he began, calling out Kick’s CEO, Eddie Craven.

“So, it was supposed to last a month. I was gonna come back to Kick. …I still haven’t gotten paid my last payment or two from Kick. I ain’t gon’ cap. It’s December.

“They offered me more money than last time. …so I was like, damn, I’m coming back to Kick. Or so I thought. But then I really started soul-searching. ‘Would that make my audience happy?’ Kick was cool while it lasted, but I felt **** weren’t really happy over there. ..I felt like a sellout.”

The streamer went on to say that he’d lost around $50,000 by gambling and described himself as “broke” — but despite being offered more money from Kick, he chose his audience on Twitch, instead.

However, he says he isn’t done entirely with Kick, admitting that he wants to eventually start a podcast that he’ll stream “exclusively” on Kick if Craven agrees.

This latest news comes after Adin Ross revealed he was leaving Kick and stepping down from his leadership position with the company, claiming he’s working on reinstating his channel on Twitch after being permanently banned from the site in 2023.