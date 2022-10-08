Omer Fedi gushes over Addison Rae in happy birthday posts

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Omer Fedi has shared his love for girlfriend and TikTok star Addison Rae with a series of Instagram stories to wish her a happy 22nd birthday.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular stars, and with 88 million followers, she is currently the fourth most-followed person on the entire platform.

Fans love to stay updated on the star’s dating life, and since June 2021, she has been dating musician Omer Fedi. On the whole, the pair have kept their relationship fairly private, but they have shared many snaps and videos of them together over the past year that fans have loved.

On October 6, Addison turned 22, and Omer took the opportunity to post a series of pictures of his girlfriend along with some adorable captions.

“Happy birthday my love,” he wrote. “The person I can’t be without for not even one second. The funniest person I know.

“You have the most beautiful smile in the world baby! And I’ll make sure you gonna keep smiling and laughing everyday. I’ll always, always be right by you following you all around the world making sure you’re safe and happy. I love you.”

Instagram: omerfedi Omer shared a series of pictures of Addison on his Instagram story.

He also said: “You taught me that nothing is more important than being happy and sharing nothing but love and happiness with everyone.”

“To my best friend, my lady, the love of my life! I love you so much. Happy birthday bebe.”

Fans love staying up to date with what Addison’s getting up to in her daily life, and one of her most recent posts featuring a snap of her and singer Olivia Rodrigo blew up on Instagram, garnering over 2.5 million likes from fans who loved seeing the duo together.