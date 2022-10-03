Fans can’t get over Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo’s viral Instagram pics together

Virginia is an entertainment writer and an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

TikTok star Addison Rae recently posed for a photo with Grammy-winning music artist Olivia Rodrigo, and fans can’t get enough of this surprising pairing.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s biggest stars. Boasting over 88 million followers on the viral video app, every one of her social media posts gets hundreds of thousands of likes… but her latest Instagram pic is going incredibly viral.

On October 2, 2022, Rae posted a photo of herself alongside ‘Driver’s License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo — a completely unexpected turn of events, but not an unwelcome one for fans.

Thus far, the post has garnered over 1.9 million likes and counting as fans pour into the comments section to express their hype and disbelief that Addison and Liv are apparently besties now.

Instagram: addisonraee

“A duo I didn’t know I needed!” one excited fan wrote.

“Iconic AF!” another said.

“New fav duo!” yet another chimed in.

Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo have hung out before

This isn’t the first time Addison and Olivia have hung out, though. The two stars attended a pottery class together this summer, which Addison shared in her Instagram stories.

Instagram: addisonraee

They even made a hilarious video as a way to share even more pics together, poking fun at paparazzi approaching them for photos on the street.

It’s unclear if these two have any plans to make music together; Rae notably dove into the music industry last year and even performed her first song ‘Obsessed’ on the Tonight Show, but hasn’t released any new tunes since then.

However, an entire album’s-worth of unreleased tracks got leaked on Soundcloud in August — and fans were ecstatic about the songs, which were largely met with praise from Addison’s viewers.

This is just the latest celebrity encounter Addison Rae has publicly shared over the past week; just last month, Rae posted a video that showed none other than Lil Nas X autographing her chest with a Sharpie marker that similarly went viral.