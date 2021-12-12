Olivia Rodrigo claims Jake Paul predicted her massive success years ago

TikTok star Olivia Rodrigo revealed that Jake Paul was actually one of the first people to predict her success. The “Drivers License” singer opened up about how the YouTube boxer encouraged her years ago.

At just 18 years old, Olivia Rodrigo has taken the music world by storm in 2021. Her debut album SOUR has not only been nominated for multiple awards at the Grammys, but she has also landed multiple chart-topping singles.

According to the TikTok star, however, controversial YouTuber Jake Paul was one of the first people to see her potential. In a December interview, the young artist revealed that the “problem child” encouraged her to chase her dreams when she was just 13-years-old.

Advertisement

Jake Paul predicted Olivia Rodrigo’s success in 2016

In 2016, the future TikTok star was cast as Paige Olvera in Disney Channel’s hit show Bizaardvark. Reflecting on it in a December 2021 interview with the LA Times, Olivia Rodrigo made a surprising confession about her then-castmate Jake Paul.

Read More: Jake Paul blasted by Tyson Fury after fight cancelation



“I haven’t seen him since he left the show. But the last thing he said to me was ‘you’re gonna sell out stadiums one day, kid’,” the young singer told the outlet. She then added, “He called my success. God, my publicist would not appreciate me saying this. He was very nice to me.”

While the “Good 4 U” singer praised her experiences with Paul, she also admitted that she hadn’t kept up with his career after he left the Disney show in 2017. “I don’t really follow all the stuff he does online anymore,” she said.

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo has been nominated for seven awards at the 64th Annual Grammys, including the prestigious Album of the Year and Best New Artist categories.

Read More: Doja Cat fans furious after Olivia Rodrigo named Entertainer of the Year



The music-industry ceremony will take place on January 31, 2022. According to the singer, “This is the coolest moment of my career so far.”