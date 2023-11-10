Grammy’s 2024: All Nominees & how to watch
The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. as host. Here’s everything we know.
It has been a fantastic year for pop and hip-hop. From Taylor Swift’s Midnights to Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts and Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red,” artists across genres have been absolutely killing it.
The nominees were officially unveiled via Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel and featured TV personality Rocsi Diaz as host for the pre-show. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. then introduced the main show to reveal the official list.
Here’s everything we know about the nominees and how to watch the event.
The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards
Album of the Year
- World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
- The Record, Boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
- GUTS, Olivia Rodridgo
- Midnights, Taylor Swift
- SOS, SZA
Song of the Year
- “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
- “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
- “Dance the Night,” Dua Lipa
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Elish
Record of the Year
- “Worship,” Jon Batist
- “Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodridgo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Best New Artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again…
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahn
- Victoria Monet
- The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile’ Emile ll
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- −, Ed Sheeran
- GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
- “Karma,” Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
- “Ghost In The Machine,” SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention,” Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
- “Low,” SZA
Best R&B Performance
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Back To Love,” Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley
- “ICU” Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Best R&B Album
- Girls Night Out, Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You, Coco Jones
- Special Occasion, Emily King
- Jaguar ll, Victoria Monét
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
Find a complete list of nominees on Grammy.com.
How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards
The 2024 Grammy Awards will air on February 4, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena.
It’s been an undeniably big year for music. Artists took the world by storm from pop to hip-hop and earned major recognition for their work.
We’ll update this article with winners after the ceremony. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more music news.