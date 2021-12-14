Odell Beckham Jr parodies viral TikTok self-defense guru during NFL touchdown celebration

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr showed off his self-defense skills as he recreated TikToker Detroit_dust’s maneuver during a touchdown celebration.

It’s not very often that professional football crosses over with TikTok creators, but OBJ made it happen during a recent game against the Arizona Cardinals on December 13.

When players make a touchdown during the game, it is often celebrated with a dance — whether it’s something the player makes up, something they’ve seen take over the dance floor, or even something popular on social media.

In the case of LA Rams Wide Reciever Odell Beckham Jr, he decided to celebrate a touchdown with a bit of Detroit threat management.

OBJ parodies viral TikTok self-defense guru

Posted on his TikTok account shortly after the end of his game, OBJ showed the inspiration he had for his celebration.

The TikToker he received his inspiration from is Detroit_Dust, who has just over 28,000 followers and claims to specialize in non-violent ways to practice self-defense.

According to their website, DUST stands for “Detroit Urban Survival Training” and that their real-world training has been proven to work, allowing police and the public to protect themselves from violent attackers.

Odell Beckham Jr’s notable celebration caught the eyes of tens of thousands of fans on TikTok, and Snoop Dogg also said on Instagram that it is the best celebration he’s ever seen.

OBJ has gained popularity over the years thanks to his talent playing the game since 2014, his efforts to raise charity, as well as his various TV show and music video appearances — including having a cameo in Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande’s song “Bed.”

Maybe as Odell makes it more popular to bring social media into his celebrations, we’ll see more players follow in his footsteps.