North West mocks Kim Kardashian’s iconic TV meltdowns in viral TikTok

North West went viral on TikTok after she hilariously poked fun at Kim Kardashian’s most iconic TV meltdowns.

The 9-year-old dressed up as Kim for the video, as she quoted some of her mom’s most memorable lines from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

In the clip, which has amassed over 5.6 million views, North sported a blonde wig, black Balenciaga sunglasses, and a black T-shirt covered in caution tape. The look referenced Kim’s 2022 Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week outfit.

While prancing around her mom’s closet, and holding up one of Kim’s SKIMS bodysuits to the camera, North recited famous quotes from the reality TV series.

Some of the quotes included were when the ‘Kardashians’ star freaked out after losing her diamond earring while swimming, and when she hit her sister Khloé with her purse for being “rude.”

North also mocked some of Kim’s iconic crying scenes, such as when the reality star said she hated her sisters and vowed to never look at their “ugly” faces ever again.

The hilarious video was shared on North and Kim’s joint TikTok account, and was set to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song ‘Savage.’

The duo have amassed nearly 9 million followers, and 133.5 million likes on their account, as they’ve had several viral moments on the social media app.

Just a day earlier, the 9-year-old posted a video of herself and her mom lip-synching to another of Kim’s most famous one-liners.

Playing the role of Wendy Williams, Kim helped North reenact an infamous 2009 interview when, after being asked if she had any tattoos, she replied: “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?”

North also parodied her grandmother Kris Jenner for her 67th birthday, when she was joined by Kim in dressing up as different versions of the ‘momager.’