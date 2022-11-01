Kim Kardashian faces TikTok backlash for letting daughter wear Michael Jackson’s real hat

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Kim Kardashian is under fire on TikTok after letting her daughter North wear Michael Jackson’s real hat for a Halloween party.

The reality star posted and deleted videos where her 9-year-old daughter, North, wore the original hat Michael Jackson donned in his ‘Smooth Criminal’ music video.

Kim and North’s shared TikTok account showed North dressed up as the ‘King of Pop’ for Halloween, as she sported his iconic white fedora and a black leather jacket.

Two viral clips of North wearing the jacket and hat were posted on the short-form app, with one of them getting 12.3 million views.

On Instagram, Kim shared a video of the jacket and said: “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this. We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.”

She wrote in another Instagram story: “Along with jacket, North also got Michael’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ hat. It still has his make up on it.”

Kim Kardashian slammed over daughter’s Halloween costume

The costume received backlash on TikTok and Twitter, with many people criticizing Kim for buying clothes of deceased celebrities.

“Let’s not be surprised she wore Michaels’s real hat she is the daughter of the woman who wore Marilyn Monroe’s real dress,” one user commented.

“Honestly no hate but they have to leave famous dead people stuff alone,” another added.

“Why would they give it to them out of all people it should have been gifted to his kids not to them,” a third shared.

Some were worried the 9-year-old would lose or damage the iconic hat at the party.

“She better not lose it!!!!” one user wrote. “I’m sorry but if she messes up his hat we finna fight I don’t care,” another said.

Others accused Kim of forcing her child into the look, despite the reality star insisting that North is a “big fan” of the pop legend.