Kim Kardashian dresses as TikTok ‘Krissed’ meme for Kris Jenner’s birthday

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Fans are loving Kim Kardashian’s recreation of Kris Jenner’s outfit from the iconic ‘Lady Marmalade’ video that spawned the viral ‘Krissed’ meme which took over TikTok in June.

Like many other social media platforms, the Kardashians and Jenners have a huge presence on TikTok, and the family regularly garners millions of likes and views with their videos uploaded to the app.

They have had a number of viral moments on the platform, and one of the most memorable reached its height of popularity in June, when the ‘Krissed’ meme took over the internet.

As part of this trend, users would start their videos with a shocking (but false) rumor to draw viewers in, before pranking them with a video of Kris Jenner dancing, along with a caption such as “you just got Krissed.’

The clip, featuring Kris wearing a green sequin dress, was taken from a 10-year-old video uploaded to Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s shared YouTube channel, in which the family danced to the song ‘Lady Marmalade.’

The trend completely took over the app, and now Kim Kardashian has recreated Kris’ iconic look from that video as part of her mom’s birthday celebrations.

In a video on her Instagram story, she told fans: “It’s my mom’s birthday dinner, and it was dress up as your best Kris. Does this one look familiar guys?”

She went on to share a video of the look, including short hair, green sequin dress, and a bow tie, on the popular kimandnorth TikTok page, dancing along to ‘Lady Marmalade.’

The video went on to get over six million likes, with fans loving Kim’s perfect recreation of the ‘Krissed’ meme.