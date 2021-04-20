Noah Hugbox calls out Dream and claims he's "hostage" to his fans - Dexerto

After interviewing Dream, Twitch streamer Noah Hugbox has made a video calling out the Minecraft Youtuber and claimed he’s “afraid of his audience”.

Dream’s fanbase has been at the heart of a range of controversies in recent months. From the #CancelDreamStans trend on Twitter to Kaceytron facing multiple social media bans from spam reports, it’s fair to say there’s been a lot of discussion around Dream’s stan-like following.

Twitch streamer Noah Hugbox decided to interview Dream to find out exactly what he thinks of the fans that overstep the boundaries and tweet inappropriate comments. After doing so, Hugbox has decided to make a video calling out Dream for being controlled and “held hostage” by his fanbase.

Noah Hugbox calls out Dream and his fanbase

Shortly after interviewing Dream, Hugbox uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled “Dream Stans” in which he broke down the issues inside the Minecraft YouTuber’s fanbase.

In the video, he raises his concerns on a number of issues, including Dream’s choice to sell a 14 million subscriber milestone coin to his fans as merch. Although Hugbox does state that he doesn’t think Dream is a “genuine manipulator”, he does label him a “f***ing p**y”.

On top of this, he claims Dream is “held hostage by his ravenous fans” and “afraid of his audience”. This was in response to Dream’s claims that by standing up against inappropriate tweets by his fanbase, he would simply make the situation worse and add fuel to the fire.

CALL OUT: Minecraft YouTuber Dream and his fandom called out by Twitch streamer Noah Hugbox in a scathing video. Noah says "I harbor no ill will toward the dude really. I just get the impression that he is, as I initially assessed, a f*cking p*ssy." pic.twitter.com/s4GQTfzLSh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 19, 2021

The full video is only available to watch via YouTube directly, as it is age-restricted.

Fans will now await whether Dream will opt to respond to the video or do a follow-up interview with Hugbox to address the criticism. For now, the YouTuber has remained completely silent on the issue.

If Dream does respond in any way, we’ll keep you updated.