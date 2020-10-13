 Noah Beck reveals the adorable way he asked Dixie D’Amelio to be his GF - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Noah Beck reveals the adorable way he asked Dixie D’Amelio to be his GF

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:45

by Virginia Glaze
Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio on the set of her "Be Happy" remix music video.
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio finally confirmed their relationship status after weeks of being “besties,” but the details of their relationship are still up in the air — more specifically, how Noah even went about asking Dixie to be his girlfriend, in the first place.

Despite being spotted by paparazzi and even sharing an on-screen smooch for Dixie’s music video, this TikTok couple was adamant that they were nothing more than friends, choosing to keep their relationship status private in the age of oversharing on social media.

Advertisement

However, Noah finally broke the silence on October 6, admitting that he and Dixie were officially dating in a then-unreleased interview that sent fans into a tizzy.

While their relationship was almost immediately met with scandal — with Griffin Johnson even creating a diss track that hinted Noah had broken some sort of “bro code” — it seems that these two aren’t letting the drama get them down.

Advertisement

Now that things are official, though, Noah is opening up more about his romance with Dixie, even revealing how he asked out the TikToker-turned-singer — and his methods are giving guys a whole lot to live up to.

During a collaboration with YouTuber Jeff Wittek on October 13, Noah admitted that he and Dixie used to visit Malibu, California quite often, giving him the perfect getaway spot to pop the question.

Advertisement

(Topic starts at 4:50)

“There was this lifeguard tower that we always used to sit at, and just talk and stuff,” Noah explained. “So basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles. I brought s’mores and s**t.”

“I told her like, wait in the car,” he continued. “I got some stuff out of the trunk, decorated the lifeguard post, like rose petals, candles, stuff like that. I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there, and she knew what was happening, I think. And then I just popped the question!”

Advertisement

There’s no doubting that Noah Beck is this generation’s Prince Charming after hearing all that. It looks like miss Dixie got pretty lucky!

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:20 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 21:28

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Share

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

Advertisement

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Advertisement

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

Advertisement

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Advertisement

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Advertisement

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.