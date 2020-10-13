Noah Beck reveals the adorable way he asked Dixie D’Amelio to be his GF - Dexerto

TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio finally confirmed their relationship status after weeks of being “besties,” but the details of their relationship are still up in the air — more specifically, how Noah even went about asking Dixie to be his girlfriend, in the first place.

Despite being spotted by paparazzi and even sharing an on-screen smooch for Dixie’s music video, this TikTok couple was adamant that they were nothing more than friends, choosing to keep their relationship status private in the age of oversharing on social media.

However, Noah finally broke the silence on October 6, admitting that he and Dixie were officially dating in a then-unreleased interview that sent fans into a tizzy.

While their relationship was almost immediately met with scandal — with Griffin Johnson even creating a diss track that hinted Noah had broken some sort of “bro code” — it seems that these two aren’t letting the drama get them down.

Now that things are official, though, Noah is opening up more about his romance with Dixie, even revealing how he asked out the TikToker-turned-singer — and his methods are giving guys a whole lot to live up to.

During a collaboration with YouTuber Jeff Wittek on October 13, Noah admitted that he and Dixie used to visit Malibu, California quite often, giving him the perfect getaway spot to pop the question.

(Topic starts at 4:50)

“There was this lifeguard tower that we always used to sit at, and just talk and stuff,” Noah explained. “So basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles. I brought s’mores and s**t.”

“I told her like, wait in the car,” he continued. “I got some stuff out of the trunk, decorated the lifeguard post, like rose petals, candles, stuff like that. I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there, and she knew what was happening, I think. And then I just popped the question!”

There’s no doubting that Noah Beck is this generation’s Prince Charming after hearing all that. It looks like miss Dixie got pretty lucky!