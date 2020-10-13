 Ethan Dolan has emotional reunion with long-distance girlfriend - Dexerto
Ethan Dolan has emotional reunion with long-distance girlfriend

Published: 13/Oct/2020 13:54

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Dolan Twins

Dolan Twins

Popular YouTuber Ethan Dolan has revealed on Instagram the details of his long-term relationship with girlfriend Kristina Alice, who he reconnected with this week after spending most of quarantine apart.

Ethan and his twin Grayson originally rose to popularity on the video app Vine in 2013, and have since gone on to produce content on their highly successful YouTube channel with over 11 million subscribers.

While they have many adoring fans, they haven’t been exempt from drama, such as earlier in July when they were forced to address a homophobic slur used when explaining the bullying they received in high school. In the same month, Ethan released a video detailing how comments online about his acne had severely affected his well-being in the past year.

Last week Ethan revealed his girlfriend to the world on YouTube with his brother Grayson. After spending months apart Kristine was finally able to catch a flight out to Los Angeles from Australia where she lives.

Ethan Dolan girlfriend
YouTube: Dolan Twins
The twins shared a vlog where Ethan and Kristen reunited last week

On Monday, Ethan stunned his fans by posting a series of close, romantic pictures to his Instagram alongside an emotional message, which read: “To say the least, this has been a chaotic, stressful, weird, confusing, uneasy year. But because it was spent with the smartest – most caring -best sense of humor having – so pretty I get stunned every time I look at – perfect woman in the world, it has been the best year of my life.”

He explained that last December was “one of the most emotionally exhausting months of my life” and attributed his success and ability to get through to her support.

He added, “When we were forced to quarantine together and be attached at the hip for an additional 5 months longer than we planned… I wasn’t even mad. When you had to go back to Australia without knowing when we’d be able to see each other again it was NOT CHILL. Although we unintentionally spent 4 months on opposite sides of the globe with a 17 hour time difference… I still felt closer than ever to you.”

“The hours on FaceTime everyday and random gift care packages were fun. You completely took over my camera roll because I couldn’t help but screenshot your face every couple of seconds. Getting a little part of you tattooed on my arm also contributed to you feeling closer to me I guess.”

It seems as though Ethan will have more to say in the next few days after he labeled the caption only part 1 of 3. For now, the YouTuber has confirmed to the world that not only is he in a far better place than he was last year, but that he is well and truly taken.

Entertainment

Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan confirm relationship rumors

Published: 13/Oct/2020 13:24 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 13:34

by Alice Hearing
TikTok Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan
Instagram: taylerholder

Share

TikTok

After rumors circulated online for weeks, it looks like TikTok stars Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan have officially confirmed that they’re together in a cute Instagram post.

Tayler Holder is a member of the Hype House (although he recently stopped living with the TikTok collective) and has recently started getting very close to fellow TikToker Charly Jordan, a model, and member of Clubhouse BH.

The pair have been hanging out more and in some videos, they clearly have a lot of chemistry. They’ve frequently joked about their relationship, with fans speculating that they’re together while they post about being each other’s “best friends.”

Naturally, fans of the creators became suspicious, especially after Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck kept claiming they were “best friends” in the weeks leading up to the confirmation that they’re dating.

Tayler Holder Charli D'Amelio Alex Warren Hype House
Instagram: Tayler Holder
Tayler is still a part of the Hype House despite moving to a different location

Rumors that Charly and Tayler were dating started shortly after Sommer Ray and Tayler Holder broke up back in July, with the two spotted out at a restaurant together. Tayler was forced to tweet that he was single yet again and “allowed to have friends.”

Charly also responded, in an Interview with Celebrity Livin’, claiming that she was already in the restaurant for a meeting and added that they were just friends. She said: “It was supposed to be a work meeting but the person bailed, so I just texted him to come have lunch. They turned it into a whole thing, but he’s just the homie.”

Now, though, an Instagram post from Tayler has pretty much confirmed that they’re together, with the two kissing on a beach and looking like much more than friends.

This confirmation has been a long time coming, and not many were actually fooled by the idea that they were “just friends,” so fans are clearly happy for it to finally be out in the open.

The post garnered a lot of support from other top TikTok creators, with the likes of Isaak Presley and Ondreaz Lopez offering their congratulation to the new couple — so this one looks like it could be the real deal.