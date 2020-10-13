Ethan Dolan has emotional reunion with long-distance girlfriend - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Ethan Dolan has revealed on Instagram the details of his long-term relationship with girlfriend Kristina Alice, who he reconnected with this week after spending most of quarantine apart.

Ethan and his twin Grayson originally rose to popularity on the video app Vine in 2013, and have since gone on to produce content on their highly successful YouTube channel with over 11 million subscribers.

While they have many adoring fans, they haven’t been exempt from drama, such as earlier in July when they were forced to address a homophobic slur used when explaining the bullying they received in high school. In the same month, Ethan released a video detailing how comments online about his acne had severely affected his well-being in the past year.

Last week Ethan revealed his girlfriend to the world on YouTube with his brother Grayson. After spending months apart Kristine was finally able to catch a flight out to Los Angeles from Australia where she lives.

On Monday, Ethan stunned his fans by posting a series of close, romantic pictures to his Instagram alongside an emotional message, which read: “To say the least, this has been a chaotic, stressful, weird, confusing, uneasy year. But because it was spent with the smartest – most caring -best sense of humor having – so pretty I get stunned every time I look at – perfect woman in the world, it has been the best year of my life.”

He explained that last December was “one of the most emotionally exhausting months of my life” and attributed his success and ability to get through to her support.

He added, “When we were forced to quarantine together and be attached at the hip for an additional 5 months longer than we planned… I wasn’t even mad. When you had to go back to Australia without knowing when we’d be able to see each other again it was NOT CHILL. Although we unintentionally spent 4 months on opposite sides of the globe with a 17 hour time difference… I still felt closer than ever to you.”

“The hours on FaceTime everyday and random gift care packages were fun. You completely took over my camera roll because I couldn’t help but screenshot your face every couple of seconds. Getting a little part of you tattooed on my arm also contributed to you feeling closer to me I guess.”

It seems as though Ethan will have more to say in the next few days after he labeled the caption only part 1 of 3. For now, the YouTuber has confirmed to the world that not only is he in a far better place than he was last year, but that he is well and truly taken.