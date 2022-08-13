Noah Beck begs fans to stop harassing his loved ones: “Just be kind, please”

TikTok star Noah Beck has hit out at “rude” fans for attacking his loved ones with upsetting messages along with spreading misinformation about him and his partner Dixie D’Amelio.

Noah Beck has always showed his love and appreciation to his supportive fanbase, also known as ‘Noah’s Nation’ or ‘Becksters.’

However, as with many creators, Beck has had to deal with his fair share of haters. Especially those who spread break-up rumors about his relationship with fellow TikTok creator Dixie D’Amelio.

Beck has, once again, had to call out some of his fans for “slandering” not only him but his nearest and dearest.

Noah Beck threatens to block hater accounts

On August 11, Beck issued a long, emotional statement asking his fans to stop spreading negativity given how he works so hard to create a positive environment.

“A common trend that I see occurring is people who ‘support’ me, slandering the names of the people I love,” Beck said. “If you are a true consumer of my content, you know that I always strive to spread nothing but positivity […] unfortunately this hasn’t been enough.”

Although he shared his appreciation for his fans’ support, he also urged them to “stop being rude to the people [he loves].” He added that if he sees any “negative comments” about his loved ones, then he will be “blocking accounts.”

Beck also took the opportunity to address his absence from D’Amelio’s birthday in Las Vegas and hit out at those claiming that it was a sign about the couple’s relationship.

The 21-year-old added: “Please stop assuming the worst between us. We are both very hardworking and we understand that being or striving for success, comes a lot of sacrifice. However, it’s the communication between us that you guys don’t see, that keeps the bond strong.”

The disturbing and slanderous comments were understandably very upsetting for Beck. However, his ‘true’ fans were quick to show their support.