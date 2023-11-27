TikToker NoahGlenCarter’s house burns down in heartbreaking video leaving fans in shock

TikToker Noahglencarter has revealed that his house burned down in a series of heartbreaking videos that have left his fans absolutely shocked.

Over the last few years, NoahGlenCarter has gained a massive following on TikTok having amassed almost nine million followers on the app.

He’s done so by reporting on the site’s latest news and other aspects of the short-form video platform.

On November 27, 2023, Noah revealed in a series of story clips on TikTok that his house had burned down and fans are flooding the comments with love for their favorite “news guy.”

Fans send NoahGlenCarter love after house burns down

In the clips, NoahGlenCarter revealed that he was on the second story of the house and had to jump out of the window when the incident happened.

Luckily, he’s a-ok and nobody got hurt as the house went up in flames. In the background you can see firefighters working on putting the fire out and then in the last video you can see most of the damage.

All three of the clips quickly gained massive amounts of views and thousands of comments from worried viewers sending their love for the creator.

The story uploads will eventually expire and be removed from his channel, but Noah uploaded a regular video revealing the heartbreaking incident.

“Sorry bro, that is one of the worst feelings. We here for you though,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Damn bro, I’m praying for you and I hope you and your family are okay.”

“Right before Christmas is so sad. I hope everyone is okay,” a third user commented.

For more news and other stories, head over to check out the rest of our coverage.