Noah Beck’s lead role in Sidelined: The QB & Me gains praise from eager fans

TikToker Noah Beck has been working on a film and fans couldn’t be more excited to see him on the big screen later this year.

On June 25, TikToker Noah Beck revealed to his 33M TikTok and 7M Instagram followers that the film he had been working on finished its production.

The flick, Sidelined: The QB & Me, will be released on Tubi, which is a free streaming app for television and movies.

While he didn’t give an exact release date, Noah stated that the film will be available before the end of this year.

In his post, he wrote in the caption, “And just like that, we made a movie.” He then told his fanbase to be prepared to meet “Drayton Lahey,” who is the main character played by Noah.

Article continues after ad

The film is an adaptation of the book ‘The QB Bad Boy & Me’ written by Tay Marley. The TikToker’s character is described as being a “hard-bodied, green-eyed football God” who tempts his crush just enough for her to possibly forget about her dream of becoming a professional dancer.

Article continues after ad

In his caption, he also said he felt “beyond blessed” to have worked with an “amazing” cast and crew on his first but “definitely not” his last production. He went on to call the film “beautiful” and tagged his co-stars in the photo collage.

Friends and fans of Noah’s flooded his comments with their excitement. Reality TV star Harry Jowsey shared his support by saying, “Proud of you.”

Article continues after ad

His sister, Tatum Beck added, “So proud of you Noah, you deserve this.”

One fan even called him the “Drayton Lahey of our dreams.” While another fan said they couldn’t wait to see him on the “big screen.”

Though this will be Noah’s first time playing the lead role in a film, fans are more than eager to see the TikToker’s talents.