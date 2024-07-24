Ninja reveals he’s never alone with women in response to Ava Kris Tyson allegations

Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins says he’s deliberately never in the same room as a woman amid news that Ava Kris Tyson stepped away from MrBeast over messages she sent to a minor.

The internet was abuzz in late July when allegations surfaced against Ava Kris Tyson, a member of MrBeast’s team. LavaGS, the alleged victim, claimed Tyson had made a “few edgy jokes,” but maintained they were “never exploited or taken advantage of.”

However, due to the backlash, Tyson revealed she and MrBeast had mutually decided to part ways and admitted that her behavior was “unacceptable.”

In response to the news, Ninja started to discuss the situation on Twitch and made his own series of revelations during a July 23 broadcast.

“It’s f**king simple. I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you are, I don’t care what community you’re part of. Don’t talk to anyone underage,” he said. “Hello? It’s not difficult. Just don’t do it. What year is it? How hard is it?”

According to Ninja, the best strategy is to just not DM anyone. He also explained that he goes out of his way to make sure he’s never alone in a room with a woman.

“Even my PR person, it doesn’t matter who it is. I don’t care if they work with me, whatever. There is someone else in that room at all times. If we’re alone, I leave. Instantly,” the Twitch star revealed.

“As for anyone else, I don’t DM anyone. I DM my boys. I DM guys in the community. There’s no private messages going on with any girls. If there are, it’s someone like Chica or people in this space. And then I let my wife know. If I don’t know you, I’m not DMing you. I don’t wanna get to know you and find out you’re only seven,” he joked.

Blevins has made similar comments before. In 2018, the streamer sparked some backlash after he revealed he wouldn’t stream with women in order to avoid drama and gossip.

The decision was applauded by PewDiePie who defended the streamer, saying that not many people can relate to having everything they do criticized.