What is KomodoHype? How Twitch’s new PogChamp came to be

Published: 12/Feb/2021 23:25

by Theo Salaun
Pexels, @Andreea / Twitch

Twitch

Around 2008, a stock photo of an impassioned Komodo dragon hit the internet. Over a decade later, that lizard has become the new face of Twitch’s PogChamp emote. Here’s the story of KomodoHype.

The Komodo dragon is a unique species of lizard indigenous to the Indonesian islands of Komodo, Rinca, Flores, and Gili Motang. Growing up to a maximum length of 10 feet and 150 pounds, the lizards are absolute beasts that prey on everything from unsuspecting birds to…horses.

While it has been widely speculated that the Komodo dragon possesses venomous saliva capable of upending larger mammals, that research is disputed. What cannot be disputed, however, is that a seemingly smiling Komodo, known as KomodoHype, has officially infected and spread throughout Twitch.

Just a month of experimentation after the platform removed the original PogChamp emote, KomodoHype has been crowned the permanent successor. Based on a circa-2008 stock photo, the cropped lizard emote has emerged and is now here to stay.

The origins of KomodoHype

According to KnowYourMeme, the original Komodo dragon stock photo was shared on the now-defunct Daqi website around 2008. In the years since, the possibly smiling, possibly surprised, undoubtedly hype lizard has been photoshopped and edited across the likes of DeviantArt and Reddit.

A decade later, in 2018, KomodoHype — a cropped, face-focused emote of the original stock image — began circulating on Twitch. While it didn’t gain enough traction to become universally known, that changed in January 2021 when the removal of PogChamp opened a vacuum for a non-problematic emote with similar energy. Quickly, KomodoHype grew a cult following, as streamer communities (like xQc’s) promoting the charismatic reptile.

After weeks of daily changes to the PogChamp emote based on community submissions, Twitch finally conducted a “PogChampening” contest to decide the winner. Narrowing the options down to 35, KomodoHype was crowned veritable lizard king and Pog Champion on February 12.

What happened to the original PogChamp?

As for the original PogChamp emote, which was based on Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez, it was removed from Twitch in January 2021 following some comments from Gutierrez about the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Deciding that the original emote’s inspiration had been “encouraging further violence” due to some tweets about the day’s events, Twitch removed his face from the platform entirely.

Now, at long last, Gutierrez has a successor. And, with lizards lacking the opposable thumbs needed for Twitter, KomodoHype appears destined for lifetime rule as Twitch’s new PogChamp.

TikToker goes viral for creating “database” of every guy she’s dated

Published: 12/Feb/2021 19:28

by Virginia Glaze
TikToker goes viral dating spreadsheet
TikTok: @findingjenny / Unsplash.com: Carlos Muza, @kmuza

In the age of online dating, it’s more common than not to run into the occasional person who’s not exactly your cup of tea — but one woman is going viral for organizing her dating successes and failures into an intricate database.

While almost everyone keeps a mental log of the people they’ve either dated long-term, saw for a short time, or hooked up with, one woman has taken the net by storm for keeping an intricate log of everyone she’s met up with via dating apps.

31-year-old TikToker Jenny has sparked quite the conversation after sharing a detailed database full of her dating history, which she uploaded in response to TikToker ‘creylea12,’ who seemed dubious about people who claimed to remember each person they’ve ever hooked up with.

It’s not just names or faces that Jenny remembers, though; she’s got a full-on spreadsheet with all sorts of information, including how excited she was to meet the person, how often they saw each other or hooked up, their height, and even their occupation.

Tinder logo on a smart phone.
Unsplash.com: Mika Baumeister, @mbaumi
One TikToker has gone viral after compiling a heap of data from her dates on various dating apps like Tinder and Bumble.

As if that weren’t enough, she even created a pie chart showing how many dates she went on from various apps, finding the most success on Tinder and Hinge as opposed to Bumble and The League.

Jenny also compiled a “Survival Chart” of her dates, which showed that if she saw someone four times, she was likely to see them again “10 plus times.”

Commenting that “data is beautiful,” Jenny’s enthusiasm for the project — as well as the fact that she created the database, at all — is throwing some viewers for a loop, with many users commenting that she “needs help” and that her experiment “isn’t healthy.”

@findingjenny##stitch with @crelyea12 where my spreadsheet gang at @redjustinphan @manicbunnie ##tinder ##hinge♬ original sound – Jenny

Jenny, however, argues that “everyone can be reduced down to data points,” commenting in response to one angry viewer: “I wonder if people get as upset if the Census Bureau collects information about their demographic and then compiles it into aggregated stats.”

Jenny hits back at critical comments about her database.
TikTok: @findingjenny
TikToker @findingjenny has been met with some vitriol after showing off all the data she’s compiled on her dating ventures.

While the original TikTok that sparked Jenny’s fame on the platform was uploaded in December, it’s quickly making the rounds across social media once again, garnering over 2 million views at the time of writing.

What do you think of Jenny’s project? Do you think the data is useful and helpful in finding a life mate? Or do you think it’s a tad over the top? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!