 Zedd hits up Dr Disrespect for potential Valorant stream collab - Dexerto
Valorant

Zedd hits up Dr Disrespect for potential Valorant stream collab

Published: 12/Feb/2021 5:12

by Andrew Amos
Zedd and Dr Disrespect playing Valorant
Wikimedia Commons: Charito Yap / Dr Disrespect / Riot Games

Dr Disrespect zedd

It’s no secret popular DJ Anton ‘Zedd’ Zaslavski is a big fan of Valorant. He’s pretty good at it too, streaming on Twitch from time-to-time. However, he’s aiming for the stars when it comes to gaming, and could potentially be duoing with Dr Disrespect in the near future.

Zedd is pretty open about his love for Valorant. The DJ is no pushover either ⁠— he’s hit Immortal before, and used to stream the title pretty frequently on Twitch.

He plays a mean duelist on Phoenix and Jett, and that might make him a pretty good duo along Dr Disrespect.

The Two-time has played a chunk of Valorant himself from time-to-time. He’s been on the grind again, posting a clip of him booting up onto Future Earth and farming some enemies.

His gameplay did catch the eye of Zedd, who might be looking to take a break from producing his next big hit to play a couple of games with the Doc.

“Doc, it’s time for us to duo,” the DJ said on Twitter in reply to one of Dr Disrespect’s clips.

While the Two-time hasn’t made a public note of Zedd’s request yet, it’d be a collab to bring the house down.

The two would make a formidable duo, fragging out on duelists. It could even have the potential to break livestreaming records if they manage to make it a big deal.

Dr Disrespect has mentioned that he’s “addicted” to Valorant again, even hitting up Riot to potentially design a new map.

The developers are all ears, with director Joe Ziegler asking Dr Disrespect to send through his thoughts and ideas for any potential maps for Valorant down the line.

So, if the stars align, Zedd and Dr Disrespect could be hitting the queues together in Valorant very soon — maybe even on a Doc-designed map.

We’ll be keeping our eyes out for it.

Entertainment

KSI reveals he’s eager to fight Jake Paul: “I will finally finish you”

Published: 12/Feb/2021 4:20

by Brad Norton
KSI next to Jake Paul
Instagram: ksi / Instagram: jakepaul

Jake Paul ksi

KSI has once again chimed in on a potential boxing matchup against Jake Paul, explaining how he would knock the younger Paul brother out if push ever came to shove, and how he’s finally ready to step into the ring with his YouTube rival soon. 

Just 24 hours after Jake Paul said he was “done” calling out KSI, the YouTube star has added more fuel to the fire. In a recent sitdown with ‘The British Entrepreneur,’ KSI painted the picture of what’s shaping up to be his next boxing showdown.

“I will f***ing finish you,” he said bluntly. Whenever the ongoing global crisis calms down to make way for a big crowd, KSI believes he will “finally finish” his feud with the Pauls.

A spectacular finish is what he has in mind, as KSI appears to have all the confidence in the world ahead of the potential high-profile YouTube scrap.

 

“Even my bro gave him a tough challenge,” he said, referencing Paul’s amateur debut against Deji in 2018. While Paul won that fight via fifth-round stoppage, Deji still made him work for it, according to KSI. “I’d slap my bro easily, so I’m just there like, I beat your older brother so I can beat you.”

“I know he fears me,” he added. “[Jake] thinks he’s the sh** because he beat up Nate Robinson. He never boxed in his life. Yes he beat Gib but again… I can beat Gib.”

The younger Paul brother is currently locked in for a fight against former UFC contender Ben Askren. KSI, though, could very well be his next target. 

“He knows I’m on top of the world right now. I’m on a different level to him, he can’t compare to me. Best believe once I can train again, he’s finished.”

It’s obviously still early days yet but it seems like there’s no avoiding an eventual fight between these two. KSI even revealed that he intended to fight Jake before his series with Logan. “I wanted to fight [you] first but [you] was too pu***,” he said.

For now, we’re not far off from seeing both Paul brothers stepping into the ring once again. Jake’s fight with Askren is lined up for April 17 while Logan is set to take on Floyd Mayweather sometime in the near future.