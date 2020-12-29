NICKMERCS trolls David Dobrik with hilarious Warzone “broken controller” routine

Star Twitch streamer NICKMERCS pulled a fast one on Warzone teammate David Dobrik recently by pulling out the old “broken controller” move, and the poor YouTuber never saw it coming.

Trolling your teammates in Call of Duty has been around much longer than Warzone, but it’s certainly a tradition that’s still alive and well, and one that’s often used by NICKMERCS.

As one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, the FaZe Clan superstar always brings in extra viewers when teaming up with other content creators, especially when it comes to the likes of Timthetatman and Cloakzy – two fellow Twitch giants who he plays up with on a daily basis.

During a recent stream, Nick added a certain David Dobrik into the mix, and since the pair haven’t played much in the past, it was the perfect opportunity to “initiate” the YouTuber with some good ol’ tomfoolery.

Pretending his controller was “glitched,” NICKMERCS claimed he couldn’t revive Dobrik because his gamepad was causing him to ‘T-Bag’ the downed player, all while failing to keep a straight face.

“No, no, my controller always does this bro, I don’t know it’s crazy,” the streamer joked as David begged to be pulled up. “Ah come on man, I’m trying, it’s this weird glitch.”

Timthetatman, who’s no stranger to Nick’s antics, scolded him for tormenting Dobrik, who was in the middle of his own apology before showering the streamer with hilarious curse words.

“Stop bullying David, Nicholas. It’s his first time playing with us bro, god.”

Eventually, Dobrik got some help and managed to get back on his feet, but jokingly swore he was “never coming back” to play with the group – and who can blame him? That said, the YouTuber should have done his research since this isn’t the first time Nick’s resorted to this sort of in-game clowning.

The same type of situation happened a few months ago, again involving Timthetatman (noticing a trend here?) and this time it was Tim who had to sit there and watch Nick T-Bag his downed character.

Let this be a warning to any big-name streamer, YouTuber, or content creator who plays Warzone with NICKMERCS – if it’s your first time, be prepared to get trolled as you’ve never been before.