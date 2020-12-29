Logo
NICKMERCS trolls David Dobrik with hilarious Warzone “broken controller” routine

Published: 29/Dec/2020 0:34

by Bill Cooney

David Dobrik NICKMERCS Warzone

Star Twitch streamer NICKMERCS pulled a fast one on Warzone teammate David Dobrik recently by pulling out the old “broken controller” move, and the poor YouTuber never saw it coming.

Trolling your teammates in Call of Duty has been around much longer than Warzone, but it’s certainly a tradition that’s still alive and well, and one that’s often used by NICKMERCS.

As one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, the FaZe Clan superstar always brings in extra viewers when teaming up with other content creators, especially when it comes to the likes of Timthetatman and Cloakzy – two fellow Twitch giants who he plays up with on a daily basis.

During a recent stream, Nick added a certain David Dobrik into the mix, and since the pair haven’t played much in the past, it was the perfect opportunity to “initiate” the YouTuber with some good ol’ tomfoolery.

Pretending his controller was “glitched,” NICKMERCS claimed he couldn’t revive Dobrik because his gamepad was causing him to ‘T-Bag’ the downed player, all while failing to keep a straight face.

“No, no, my controller always does this bro, I don’t know it’s crazy,” the streamer joked as David begged to be pulled up. “Ah come on man, I’m trying, it’s this weird glitch.”

Timthetatman, who’s no stranger to Nick’s antics, scolded him for tormenting Dobrik, who was in the middle of his own apology before showering the streamer with hilarious curse words.

“Stop bullying David, Nicholas. It’s his first time playing with us bro, god.”

FaZe Clan
NICKMERCS is one of the most popular Warzone streamers on Twitch.

Eventually, Dobrik got some help and managed to get back on his feet, but jokingly swore he was “never coming back” to play with the group – and who can blame him? That said, the YouTuber should have done his research since this isn’t the first time Nick’s resorted to this sort of in-game clowning.

The same type of situation happened a few months ago, again involving Timthetatman (noticing a trend here?) and this time it was Tim who had to sit there and watch Nick T-Bag his downed character.

Let this be a warning to any big-name streamer, YouTuber, or content creator who plays Warzone with NICKMERCS – if it’s your first time, be prepared to get trolled as you’ve never been before.

Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect has a brilliant idea to improve Warzone’s Gulag

Published: 28/Dec/2020 23:44

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect Warzone

During a recent livestream, Dr. Disrespect came up with a brilliant idea for Call of Duty: Warzone’s Gulag system, which could revolutionize how the battle royale is played.

Warzone’s Gulag normally gives players an extra attempt at a win by bringing them back to life if they win a quick 1v1 match, but in the base game modes, players only get one shot at redemption or else it’s all over.

Now, Dr. Disrespect has come up with an interesting idea that puts a twist on the whole concept: instead of the feature being a one-and-done, he suggests that players should have the ability to buy “another Gulag” for $20,000, giving them another chance to fight for survival even if they’ve already expended their first trip to the prison.

“I have a multi-million dollar idea that just came to my head, right now, in real-time,” he said. “The ability to buy another Gulag for yourself – costs you $20K”

The Doc doesn’t get into specifics on the idea, including whether or not players should be able to buy it multiple times – but it’s certainly an interesting idea, to say the least.

While the Gulag hasn’t exactly been a huge point of contention in the community, with most people either praising how it works, the idea would certainly change up the gameplay.

Of course, the price might need to be adjusted, similar to the in-game loadout drops, as players would be constantly fighting to get enough money each match to afford that extra Gulag.

Activision
The Gulag just recently got revamped and changed within Warzone.

The biggest problem, however, is that it could exponentially increase the length of matches. The nice thing about the current Gulag is the fact that it essentially has a guaranteed cutoff point when it comes to how much time a match can take. This new feature would effectively change that.

Still, at the end of the day, while the idea will almost certainly never see the light of day in any official capacity, it’s interesting to think about the potential effects it could have in-game.