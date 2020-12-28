Call of Duty poll reveals which classic Black Ops maps players want next in Cold War

In a brand new Dexerto poll, fans revealed which multiplayer maps from various past Black Ops games that they’d want to see remastered in Black Ops Cold War during the game’s upcoming DLC releases.

With Black Ops Cold War’s post-launch content release just starting up, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that players will be getting some remasters of classic Black Ops maps at some point in the future, such as how Raid and Nuketown were brought back.

While the community doesn’t have any direct influence in deciding which maps will get remastered, a new poll conducted by Dexerto has revealed what remasters they may want to see from future DLC drops.

Which iconic Black Ops map would you like to see next in #BlackOpsColdWar? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xwTjo33A7b — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 22, 2020

Coming in first place with nearly 44.6% of the vote is the Black Ops 2 map Standoff. The map was already remade once in Black Ops 3 and while it has enjoyed appearances in BO4’s Blackout mode and CoD: Mobile, it’s not been remastered a ton and is certainly still a fan favorite.

In second place was another Black Ops 2 map, Hijacked. Like Standoff, this small map was also remade in Black Ops 3 and appeared in Blackout and CoD: Mobile as well. The gap between both Black Ops 2 maps in the poll is significant, with a separation of over 10%.

Let us know! (If you have any other choices, comment below) — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 22, 2020

Third and fourth place are the Black Ops 1 maps Firing Range and Summit, respectively. The gap between these two and the first pair is staggering, with only 15% of voters wanting the former and only 8% wanting the latter.

This shouldn’t be all too surprising either, as both have been remastered multiple times, making appearances in literally every single Black Ops game in one way, shape, or form.

Beyond the four available in the poll, one map that also appeared a few times in the comments was Radiation from Black Ops 1. This map is unique for the fact that it hasn’t been remastered at all since it’s original release, meaning it’s been 10 years since players have stepped foot in there.

At the end of the day, who knows what maps will be coming back for Black Ops Cold War.

While it would be nice for more obscure maps like Radiation to make an appearance, at the end of the day, it seems like Treyarch wants to stick to popular maps for the time being.