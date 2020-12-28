Logo
Call of Duty poll reveals which classic Black Ops maps players want next in Cold War

Published: 28/Dec/2020 21:20

by Tanner Pierce
In a brand new Dexerto poll, fans revealed which multiplayer maps from various past Black Ops games that they’d want to see remastered in Black Ops Cold War during the game’s upcoming DLC releases.

With Black Ops Cold War’s post-launch content release just starting up, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that players will be getting some remasters of classic Black Ops maps at some point in the future, such as how Raid and Nuketown were brought back.

While the community doesn’t have any direct influence in deciding which maps will get remastered, a new poll conducted by Dexerto has revealed what remasters they may want to see from future DLC drops.

Coming in first place with nearly 44.6% of the vote is the Black Ops 2 map Standoff. The map was already remade once in Black Ops 3 and while it has enjoyed appearances in BO4’s Blackout mode and CoD: Mobile, it’s not been remastered a ton and is certainly still a fan favorite.

In second place was another Black Ops 2 map, Hijacked. Like Standoff, this small map was also remade in Black Ops 3 and appeared in Blackout and CoD: Mobile as well. The gap between both Black Ops 2 maps in the poll is significant, with a separation of over 10%.

Third and fourth place are the Black Ops 1 maps Firing Range and Summit, respectively. The gap between these two and the first pair is staggering, with only 15% of voters wanting the former and only 8% wanting the latter.

This shouldn’t be all too surprising either, as both have been remastered multiple times, making appearances in literally every single Black Ops game in one way, shape, or form.

Beyond the four available in the poll, one map that also appeared a few times in the comments was Radiation from Black Ops 1. This map is unique for the fact that it hasn’t been remastered at all since it’s original release, meaning it’s been 10 years since players have stepped foot in there.

Activision
While it’s certainly not the most popular map by any means, it seems like some players want Radiation from Black Ops 1 to return.

At the end of the day, who knows what maps will be coming back for Black Ops Cold War.

While it would be nice for more obscure maps like Radiation to make an appearance, at the end of the day, it seems like Treyarch wants to stick to popular maps for the time being.

Nadeshot reveals rumors Warzone players are switching regions for easier lobbies

Published: 28/Dec/2020 17:45 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 17:48

by Alex Garton
Instagram: @Nadeshot/Infinity Ward/Activision

There is speculation that Warzone players have been switching regions to find easier lobbies and achieve high-kill games. Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag discussed the rumors on stream with fellow content creator Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier.

As Warzone is a Battle Royale, it provides a very different gameplay experience to Black Ops Cold War. Typically, it’s harder to get a lot of kills in Warzone as most of the players are spread out across a massive map. Of course, this is not always the case, with highly skilled players setting unbelievable kill records that seem impossible for casual players to achieve.

These records are typically set in lobbies with a lot of low-skilled players or more commonly known as bot lobbies. As matchmaking is random, it’s luck of the draw finding the perfect lobby to achieve a record-setting game.

Well, there’s speculation that some Warzone players are forcing themselves into easier lobbies by switching regions.

YouTube: Apollo432/Infinity Ward
The Warzone Solos kill record is currently held by Aydan with a total of 60 in a single match.

Nadeshot discusses region switching rumors

There’s been speculation in the Warzone community that certain players may be switching regions to find easier lobbies more frequently. By doing this, they can get extremely high-kill games consistently.

This is of course an issue for certain tournaments that judge players based on how many overall kills they can acquire over a set amount of Warzone games.

Nadeshot discussed the issue on stream with Symfuhny, stating that he’d heard a tonne of speculation that players were switching regions for easier lobbies: “Well from what I’ve heard there’s a tonne speculation that players are geo-forcing their routers into different regions so that they can have easier lobbies”.

As shown in the clip, Symfuhny does let off a little laugh after Nadeshot mentions the region switching issue. It’s difficult to tell whether this means Symfuhny knows more than he is letting on or it is just coincidental.

This does beg the question, which records have been set using this method?

Either way, this is definitely something tournament organizers should look into to maintain fairness and competitive integrity. It’s extremely important every single player in a competition is on a level playing field.