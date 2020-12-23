New video shows Dillon Danis POV from Jake Paul water balloon attack

A new YouTube video from Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub shows Jake Paul’s water balloon attack on MMA fighter Dillon Danis from the receiving point of view, and the reaction after he had driven off.

The beef between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul has been brewing for years now, with the two stars going back and forth across social media multiple times in the past.

Now that Paul boasts a 2-0 record after beating Nate Robinson, he’s on the prowl for new opponents, and Danis seems to be at the top of his list.

On December 15 Jake posted a video to Twitter that showed him rolling up and tossing water balloons and toilet paper on Danis while the fighter gave an interview streetside in LA, before driving off and laughing.

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

Now, we finally have a view of the other side of things thanks to YouTube channel Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub, who has come out with the interview of Danis that includes Paul’s attack as it happened.

Just like in Paul’s clip, Danis gets pelted with water balloons before attempting to chase the truck. After it speeds off, he heads back to the interview and explains what was going through his head.

“I didn’t want to get too close, because I thought he was going to hit me with something else,” an out of breath Danis explained. “I was gonna try and jump on the truck but I didn’t get it, I was so close though.”

Timestamp at 5:10 in the video below for mobile viewers.

Even though he didn’t catch the car, the MMA star did hint at what would have happened In the event he did, and it doesn’t sound like it would have ended too well.

“With them, it’s like they don’t understand what would happen in a real situation, you know what I mean?” Danis explained. “What would’ve happened right there if I had gotten into the back of that car, was that all of those guys would’ve gotten f***ing strangled.”

As if this wasn’t scary enough, MMA’s Joe Rogan has also weighed in to warn Paul that, compared to his other opponents, Danis is “top of the food chain.”

“Let me tell you something. If Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you’re gonna get your arms broken, you’re getting your neck strangled off,” Rogan said on his podcast shortly after the incident.“Dillon Danis is a world-class grappler. Top of the food chain.”

At the time of writing Danis and Paul aren’t scheduled to face off in the ring, but that could all change soon. Along with Connor McGregor, the 27-year-old is definitely at the top of Jake’s list to fight next, with the YouTuber putting up $50 million dollars to try and make it happen.

With that kind of money on the line, we wouldn’t be surprised if something eventually does get worked out but for now, Paul might want to count himself lucky that Danis didn’t end up catching that truck.