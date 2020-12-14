Nessa Barrett teases awesome collaboration song with Jaden Hossler

Nessa Barrett already has two hit singles, and her next one is set to be a collaboration with Jaden Hossler after she confirmed the rumors by posting a video on TikTok.

Nessa Barrett always said she wanted to be a singer above all else. It’s probably the reason why she started her popular lip-syncing videos in the first place. They’ve helped her become one of the biggest stars on TikTok.

However, she’s an incredibly talented singer and her singing career is well underway. In 2020, she released two hit singles, ‘if u love me’ and ‘Pain.’ They’re already pulling big numbers.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Nessa Barrett from working hard. She wants to keep the momentum going and is already working on her next project, and offered fans a sneak peek on TikTok.

In the post, Nessa Barret revealed that her next song is a collaboration with Jaden Hossler. “Coming soon Nessa x JXDN – Ness” she said.

The two of them have a lot in common. They’re both incredibly talented singers who shot to fame on TikTok and have more than 20 million followers between them.

The video shows Nessa Barret singing what sounds like the chorus in front of a neon-pink background. Then, she spins the camera around until Jaden Hossler appears and sings his part of the chorus.

The song is very catchy and has already received positive reactions from fans on all social media platforms. They’ve praised everything from Nessa Barret’s voice to the sound of the beat and even the chemistry between her and Jaden Hossler.

Some fans even compared it to Dixie D’Amelio’s latest single, although the two songs sound totally different. Plus, it’s not a popularity contest. They’re both talented artists and deserve all the success.

The collaboration is destined to be yet another smash hit, and one that will rightfully earn a place in many playlists around the world.