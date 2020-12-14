Logo
Nessa Barrett teases awesome collaboration song with Jaden Hossler

Published: 14/Dec/2020 3:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nessa Barrett Jaden Hossler Collaboration Song
Jaden Hossler / Nessa Barrett

Nessa Barrett already has two hit singles, and her next one is set to be a collaboration with Jaden Hossler after she confirmed the rumors by posting a video on TikTok.

Nessa Barrett always said she wanted to be a singer above all else. It’s probably the reason why she started her popular lip-syncing videos in the first place. They’ve helped her become one of the biggest stars on TikTok. 

However, she’s an incredibly talented singer and her singing career is well underway. In 2020, she released two hit singles, ‘if u love me’ and ‘Pain.’ They’re already pulling big numbers.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Nessa Barrett from working hard. She wants to keep the momentum going and is already working on her next project, and offered fans a sneak peek on TikTok.

In the post, Nessa Barret revealed that her next song is a collaboration with Jaden Hossler. “Coming soon Nessa x JXDN – Ness” she said.

The two of them have a lot in common. They’re both incredibly talented singers who shot to fame on TikTok and have more than 20 million followers between them.

The video shows Nessa Barret singing what sounds like the chorus in front of a neon-pink background. Then, she spins the camera around until Jaden Hossler appears and sings his part of the chorus.

@nessaabarrett@jadenhossler♬ Coming soon Nessa x JXDN – Ness

The song is very catchy and has already received positive reactions from fans on all social media platforms. They’ve praised everything from Nessa Barret’s voice to the sound of the beat and even the chemistry between her and Jaden Hossler.

Some fans even compared it to Dixie D’Amelio’s latest single, although the two songs sound totally different. Plus, it’s not a popularity contest. They’re both talented artists and deserve all the success.

The collaboration is destined to be yet another smash hit, and one that will rightfully earn a place in many playlists around the world.

Tfue calls Clix “cringe” for targeting him during his Fortnite return

Published: 14/Dec/2020 0:49 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 1:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Tfue was a little rusty in his long-awaited Fortnite return, but that didn’t stop fellow battle royale star Clix from targeting him on purpose during the Twitch star’s first stream back; a competitive move Tfue dubbed so cringe.

Fortnite Season 5 has been setting the world on fire since it’s release. It even tempted Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney to make a much-anticipated comeback. At least, one that would last more than a day.

It took him a while, but he ultimately caved in to the temptation, and streamed the game for 15 hours straight. His fans and followers were thrilled, and Tfue seemed to be enjoying himself too. But then something happened that dampened his mood.

Tfue and his squad were minding their own business until they got rushed by another team. It quickly became apparent that they were extremely skilled players. The shots and edits were on point. Tfue wasn’t convinced, though, at least not right away.

“Dude, this kid’s got a pistol. Like what is he doing?” he said. Little did he know, the enemy was Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod, and he knew exactly what he was doing. He made quick work of Tfue and his squad with a little help from his teammates.

“It was Clix! They probably knew it was us, said Tfue. “Chat probably told them it was us, and then they pushed because they knew I hadn’t played the game in six months.” It turned out he was right. Some viewers pointed out that Clix admitted it on stream.

“Somebody in my chat said they pushed because they saw it was my skin,” said Tfue. He wasn’t too thrilled about it, either. “Oh, that’s so cringe! That’s like meta-gaming. That’s whack.” 

Tfue wasn’t impressed, but he quickly got over it and moved on. It didn’t change the fact that his Fortnite return was a success. If anything, it added another clip to the highlight reel.

Hopefully, Tfue will start playing regularly again; it’s undoubtedly something his fans will enjoy. However, based on what he’s said in the past, it seems unlikely.