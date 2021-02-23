Logo
Nessa Barrett doesn’t want Josh Richards in any of her music videos

Published: 23/Feb/2021 5:09 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 5:33

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Griffin Johnson Nessa Barrett Josh Richards
YouTube: Griffin Johnson

Griffin Johnson Nessa Barrett

Nessa Barrett doesn’t ever want to have boyfriend Josh Richards in one of her music videos, the TikToker turned musician told Griffin Johnson, because of how much impact he’ll have on the music and the video.

Griffin Johnson has been friends with Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards for quite some time. Just recently, he sat down with the lovebirds and asked them all kinds of interesting questions about their relationship.

It started with light questions like “Is Josh good at being romantic?” and “What was your first impression of Josh?” Hilariously, Nessa didn’t hold back and roasted him for almost three minutes straight.

However, things got pretty deep at one point, too. Griffin asked Nessa if she’ll ever let Josh be in one of her music videos. She giggled at first, which led them to believe that she didn’t want him to be involved at all. 

But as it turned out, they were right. Nessa stunned them with what they considered to be a rational and well-thought-out response. Here’s what she had to say and the reason why she doesn’t want Josh to be in her music videos.

Nessa Barrett doesn't know she's dating Josh Richards
YouTube: Josh Richards
Josh and Nessa have been together for quite some time now.

“I don’t want people to associate the meaning behind my songs with his name,” said Nessa. “Once I release music, it’s not only my song anymore. It’s everyone else’s who listens to it. So, I want them to kind of listen to the song and relate it to their life. Not to listen to the song and put my life into it.”

“Damn. I was not expecting that,” laughed Griffin. “I was [completely absorbed] in it. So, I take it you and Josh are never going to collab on a song?”

“I’m just taking music very seriously,” she replied, alluding to the fact that her music career means a lot on a deeper level. Griffin and Josh burst out laughing at the thought that Josh is probably too much of a clown and will taint her work.

The relevant part of the video starts at 3:10.

In the end, though, it seems like they both understood her reasoning. Nessa cares a lot about her music, and it shows.

Fans also loved the chemistry between the three of them. They praised Griffin for making the video and hinted they’d love to see him do the same thing with other influencers, too. But we’ll have to wait and see whether that happens.

GTA

xQc banned from popular GTA RP server NoPixel 3.0

Published: 23/Feb/2021 1:44 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 4:35

by Isaac McIntyre
xQc looks at No Pixel GTA RP server ban live on Twitch.
Twitch: xQc

GTA RP xQc

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been indefinitely banned from popular GTA RP server ‘NoPixel’ after the Twitch star hit several other roleplayers with his car, despite being told it was “against the rules” in the exclusive lobby.

GTA roleplaying ⁠— especially the “NoPixel” server ⁠— has enjoyed a resurgence on Twitch in the past few weeks, led by personalities like Summit1g and xQc.

In particular, after the decline of Rust, xQc has become a server regular.

At first, it seemed a perfect fit. Like Rust, the GTA lobby seemed a perfect place for xQc’s wild personality to come to the fore. He quickly settled in as a rogue player, running from the cops and scamming other players (while rolepaying) in get-rich-quick plots and harebrained schemes.

On February 22, however, the Twitch star was locked out of the server, following several instances where he struck other roleplayers with his car and fled ⁠— called “VDM,” or vehicle deathmatch, in RP circles ⁠— over the past few days.

xQc was left stunned as he repeatedly tried to login.

“Well… okay, yeah, they really did ban me,” he said. “That’s f**king… okay?”

The Twitch star, who was forced to swap to Minecraft during his Feb. 22 stream as a result of the “NoPixel” ban, said he had been unaware of the “rules” when he began ramming other players, and didn’t think it constituted a ban.

“Yeah, I broke the rules, I said I wouldn’t do any more “VDM” and people know that though. I showed all the signs, legitimately, genuinely, that it was bad or you couldn’t do it in the way that I did it,” he said.

“I didn’t know you couldn’t ram [other players] in that context.

“Whatever I did, I admitted to it. Yeah, I broke the rules. I said, ‘If I do this again, I’ll park my car in the middle of the road, instead of driving them into other cars’.”

He was silent for a moment before adding, “rules are broken every minute there.”

While the initial ‘NoPixel’ ban message did read “permanent,” it’s likely xQc will be able to get unbanned sometime in the near future.

The Twitch streamer was summoned to a meeting with the GTA server moderators to discuss his “VDM” antics, as well as several metagaming accusations he leveled at Summit1g over the weekend, but apparently overslept.

He was then greeted with the ban, which asked him to “talk with staff.”

It is unclear if xQc has reached out to the ‘NoPixel’ mods yet, though he did suggest on-stream he was planning to in the “next few days.” Dexerto will keep you updated on the streamer’s GTA RP ban, which remains permanent for now.