Logo
Entertainment

Nessa Barrett responds to bizarre conspiracy theory about new song with Jaden Hossler

Published: 19/Feb/2021 15:36

by Georgina Smith
Nessa Barrett poses in the mirror
Instagram: nessabarrett

Share

Jaden Hossler Nessa Barrett

TikTok star Nessa Barrett has responded to a bizarre conspiracy theory picking up traction on TikTok, centering around a particular lyric in her new song with fellow influencer Jaden Hossler.

With over 14 million followers, Nessa Barrett is a hugely successful influencer on viral video-sharing app TikTok. But one of the things her fans love her for the most is her stunning singing voice, having released several songs.

Back in December, Nessa teased a new single featuring fellow TikTok star Jaden Hossler, who goes by ‘jxdn.’ The short snippet they released was highly praised by fans, with many anticipating what promised to be a great song.

The single, titled ‘La Di Die,’ was eventually released on February 18, and fans absolutely loved the cool track featuring vocals from both the stars.

But one TikTok user, bxllakate, gained traction on the app after posting a theory about the new song. They suggested that the lyrics, “I’ll be dead at 27, only nine more years to go,” could be a reference to a conspiracy called the ’27 Club.’

The ‘club’ is a list of names of famous people who died at age 27, such as Amy Winehouse, with many members of the list being noted for their ‘high-risk’ lifestyles.

@bxllakate

hope it’s not true but i can’t think of another explanation🤷🏻‍♀️ @nessaabarrett #fyp #foryoupage #nessaabarrett #27club #conspiracytok #conspiracy

♬ michelles so lovely – ˚ ༘✶ ⋆｡˚

The TikTok claims that the list identifies people who have “sold their souls for fame,” with some commenters finding the similarity between the theory and Nessa’s lyrics concerning.

However, Nessa was quick to reply to the video, simply saying “I would never sell my soul,” which seemed to quell many fans’ concerns.

Nessa Barrett comments on a conspiracy theory TikTok

It is possible that the TikTok star included the lyrics as an intentional reference to the 27 Club, as several artists have done in the past. Nessa has spoken out about mental health through her music before, recently sharing a snippet of a song about the experience of her first suicide attempt.

Several TikTokers like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have addressed bizarre conspiracy theories about them in the past, as sometimes they can garner quite a lot of attention on the platform.

But in this instance, it’s clear that there is no crazy conspiracy behind the lyrics, and fans are still loving the new hit either way.

GTA

Summit1g discovers GTA RP Casino “rigging” Blackjack and it’s hilarious

Published: 19/Feb/2021 14:30

by David Purcell
Summit1g gta rp casino
Summit1g / Rockstar Games

Share

GTA RP Summit1g

Twitch star Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar decided to take his Charles Johnson character to the newly opened GTA RP Casino on the NoPixel server, but it didn’t exactly go as planned. 

The gambling center has been one of the map’s most exciting additions, period, since Rockstar Games decided to open its doors back in July 2019. It’s never been available in the game’s spinoff roleplaying server, though, until February 18, 2021.

NoPixel devs were hard at work, trying to make sure that things went to plan. However, quite quickly the leader of the 1G Squad made it known that something wasn’t quite right about its Blackjack tables.

GTA Online Casino
Rockstar Games
The GTA Diamond Casino is now open in GTA RP’s NoPixel server.

Summit1g get trolled in GTA RP casino

The variety streamer, who has recently taken a break from his Escape from Tarkov stint to play GTA RP again, couldn’t believe what he was seeing in a couple of exchanges with a dealer.

Having been drawn an Ace and a 10 card, only to see a Jack come out – he had 21. Trouble is, so did his dealer, which meant that he wouldn’t be winning or losing this time, despite the good hand.

However, it didn’t take long for him to realize that in this GTA RP Casino, not all players play to the rules. The dealer took summit’s money and continued like nothing happened.

Now, for those who don’t know – in a case of a tie between the Blackjack player and dealer, neither party should lose or win at the table. Instead, bets are returned on both sides. Here, though, a glitch cost summit and meant he lost $500.

He said: “Chat, I lose that? We tied. That’s not – that’s rigged. I win with the… That’s bulls**t. I got Blackjack. That’s bulls**t.”

In his typical style, he didn’t take any of this too seriously and laughed off what was ultimately a hilarious moment for his viewers.

Messy NoPixel Casino opening

Actually, this wasn’t the only issue to have been spotted surrounding the casino’s opening, as some tables were calling “bugged” by several players.

One of the server devs – Koil – eventually stepped in to ask about the problems.

After summit stormed off from a game, Koil said he would report the problems to Dean. He’s the one who owns the Casino and is part of the server’s staff, assuring the streamer he would be issued a refund.

“You should still get a payout or your money back maybe,” he said. “Yeah, you should still get your payment back. I’m going to go talk to Dean, he does that part of things.”

While it was funny to see summit trolled a few times, making sure the games inside the complex work as intended will be their top priority. With a VIP Pass secured, he’s likely to return in a future stream regardless – with big money on the line.