Nessa Barrett responds to bizarre conspiracy theory about new song with Jaden Hossler

TikTok star Nessa Barrett has responded to a bizarre conspiracy theory picking up traction on TikTok, centering around a particular lyric in her new song with fellow influencer Jaden Hossler.

With over 14 million followers, Nessa Barrett is a hugely successful influencer on viral video-sharing app TikTok. But one of the things her fans love her for the most is her stunning singing voice, having released several songs.

Back in December, Nessa teased a new single featuring fellow TikTok star Jaden Hossler, who goes by ‘jxdn.’ The short snippet they released was highly praised by fans, with many anticipating what promised to be a great song.

The single, titled ‘La Di Die,’ was eventually released on February 18, and fans absolutely loved the cool track featuring vocals from both the stars.

But one TikTok user, bxllakate, gained traction on the app after posting a theory about the new song. They suggested that the lyrics, “I’ll be dead at 27, only nine more years to go,” could be a reference to a conspiracy called the ’27 Club.’

The ‘club’ is a list of names of famous people who died at age 27, such as Amy Winehouse, with many members of the list being noted for their ‘high-risk’ lifestyles.

The TikTok claims that the list identifies people who have “sold their souls for fame,” with some commenters finding the similarity between the theory and Nessa’s lyrics concerning.

However, Nessa was quick to reply to the video, simply saying “I would never sell my soul,” which seemed to quell many fans’ concerns.

It is possible that the TikTok star included the lyrics as an intentional reference to the 27 Club, as several artists have done in the past. Nessa has spoken out about mental health through her music before, recently sharing a snippet of a song about the experience of her first suicide attempt.

Several TikTokers like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have addressed bizarre conspiracy theories about them in the past, as sometimes they can garner quite a lot of attention on the platform.

But in this instance, it’s clear that there is no crazy conspiracy behind the lyrics, and fans are still loving the new hit either way.