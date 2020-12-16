Nessa Barrett doesn't seem to be aware she's Josh Richard's girlfriend - Dexerto

TikTok stars Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards have been pulling a “Braddison” on their fans for some time now — and things are getting even more confusing, after Richards apparently admitted they’re dating, much to Nessa’s surprise.

For those out of the loop of social media drama, TikTok seems to have a string of high-profile couples taking over the viral video app, many of whom are trying (or have unsuccessfully tried) to keep their relationships under wraps.

Much like the on-again, off-again status of Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s confusing romance over the past year, stars Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards have also bewildered their fans with a similar pseudo-relationship status.

After breaking up this summer, it seems that the TikTokers have started to get cozy once again, appearing in each other’s social media posts and seeming to be on good terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Richards (@joshrichards)

However, Josh Richards may have dropped some knowledge on both their fans and Nessa herself, after seeming to confirm that they are currently dating during his BFFs podcast with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“That’s his girlfriend,” Portnoy said of the situation.

“Yeah, that’s why she was on the show,” Josh explained.

It seems that Nessa, though, was not aware of this development, as evidenced by a comment she made of Portnoy’s TikTok on the entire fiasco.

“Weird,” she wrote. “I didn’t even know myself?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders)

Needless to say, it seems that this news is shaking up the TikTok world, with many commenters claiming the ordeal is “embarrassing” for Richards.

“Not Josh getting friend zoned,” one user wrote.

“I’m sorry, but Nessa deserves WAY better than this boy,” another said.

Still, it does seem like the ex-couple has grown close to each other, with Richards also joking that he had “competition” after Nessa came out as bisexual earlier this month. In fact, Richards said that he’d known about her orientation for some time, but kept it to himself until she was ready to talk about it.

That just makes this latest development even more confusing, and fans are on the edges of their seats to see what comes next.