Nessa Barrett doesn't seem to be aware she's Josh Richard's girlfriend - Dexerto

Nessa Barrett doesn’t seem to be aware she’s Josh Richard’s girlfriend

Published: 16/Dec/2020 18:35

by Virginia Glaze
Nessa Barrett doesn't know she's dating Josh Richards
YouTube: Josh Richards

Josh Richards Nessa Barrett

TikTok stars Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards have been pulling a “Braddison” on their fans for some time now — and things are getting even more confusing, after Richards apparently admitted they’re dating, much to Nessa’s surprise.

For those out of the loop of social media drama, TikTok seems to have a string of high-profile couples taking over the viral video app, many of whom are trying (or have unsuccessfully tried) to keep their relationships under wraps.

Much like the on-again, off-again status of Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s confusing romance over the past year, stars Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards have also bewildered their fans with a similar pseudo-relationship status.

After breaking up this summer, it seems that the TikTokers have started to get cozy once again, appearing in each other’s social media posts and seeming to be on good terms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Richards (@joshrichards)

However, Josh Richards may have dropped some knowledge on both their fans and Nessa herself, after seeming to confirm that they are currently dating during his BFFs podcast with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“That’s his girlfriend,” Portnoy said of the situation.

“Yeah, that’s why she was on the show,” Josh explained.

It seems that Nessa, though, was not aware of this development, as evidenced by a comment she made of Portnoy’s TikTok on the entire fiasco.

“Weird,” she wrote. “I didn’t even know myself?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders)

Needless to say, it seems that this news is shaking up the TikTok world, with many commenters claiming the ordeal is “embarrassing” for Richards.

“Not Josh getting friend zoned,” one user wrote.

“I’m sorry, but Nessa deserves WAY better than this boy,” another said.

Still, it does seem like the ex-couple has grown close to each other, with Richards also joking that he had “competition” after Nessa came out as bisexual earlier this month. In fact, Richards said that he’d known about her orientation for some time, but kept it to himself until she was ready to talk about it.

That just makes this latest development even more confusing, and fans are on the edges of their seats to see what comes next.

Entertainment

YouTuber ZHC surprises Zach King with custom van – but at a cost

Published: 16/Dec/2020 17:51

by Alice Hearing
YouTuber ZHC gifts van to Zach King
Instagram: zhcomicart

YouTuber and artist ZHC has surprised TikToker Zach King with his very own custom-painted van – but in order to keep the vehicle, he had to complete a difficult challenge. 

ZHC is known for his insane artwork, often done to a huge scale, which he gifts to fellow creators in the form of their very own custom-painted luxury items. In the past, ZHC has given Addison Rae her own custom Jeep, Charli D’Amelio an iPad and MacBook, and Mr. Beast a custom Tesla.

The latest internet superstar to get an amazing gift from ZHC is former vine star-turned-TikToker Zach King, best known for his slick magical illusions, which has amassed him a jaw-dropping 53 million followers on the app.

This time around, ZHC and his team of artists painted a colorful and detailed rainbow splatter design onto a white van over several days to surprise Zach. On the back of the van, the team glued on two canvases on each of the back doors to make it look like paint was going onto the canvas.

YouTuber ZHC gifts van to Zach King
Instagram: zhcomicart
Zach and ZHC lived inside the van for 24 hours

The design wasn’t restricted to just the exterior, as the van was pimped with wooden paneling for the walls and a light-up ceiling to look like a starry sky. They also added in a mini-fridge, a lamp and a TV.

However, keeping the van came with a catch: ZHC gave Zach, his girlfriend Michelle, and himself the challenge of living inside of the van for 24 hours, and if any of them stepped out, they had to gift the colorful van to one of their subscribers.

Stepping inside, both creators regretted not having gone to the toilet first as they were forced to pee inside plastic cartons the entire time. For food and drink, they ordered directly to the van or bought takeaway from a drive-through restaurant.

Throughout the day, the pair stopped off to chat to subscribers and passers-by, handing them custom painted iPhones as well as handfuls of cash. In the evening, they entertained themselves by going to see a movie at a drive-in.

To Zach’s relief, they managed to stay inside the van the entire time, and he was able to use the van for one of his illusion videos.