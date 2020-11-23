 NELK Boys' SteveWillDoIt hands out free PS5s to random strangers - Dexerto
NELK Boys’ SteveWillDoIt hands out free PS5s to random strangers

Published: 23/Nov/2020 15:24

by Jacob Hale
SteveWillDoIt free PS5
YouTube: SteveWillDoIt

The NELK Boys might be known for their pranks and shenanigans, but Steve ‘SteveWillDoIt’ Leonardis has been making a name for himself as a more charitable YouTuber — as evidenced when he handed out free PlayStation 5 consoles to unsuspecting strangers.

In the past few months, we’ve seen Steve constantly trying to help people in need, or give out gifts to friends and strangers alike. He set up a homeless man with a new apartment and job, as well as surprising fellow NELK member Kyle Forgeard with a $135k 2021 Audi RS7.

Now, anyone who tried getting the next-gen console when they released will know how difficult it was to get your hands on them, but lucky for some, SteveWillDoIt was on hand.

After securing several consoles, the YouTuber took to the streets to give them away, leaving a number of strangers absolutely shocked.

NELK Boys SteveWillDoIt Kyle Forgeard Full Send merch
Instagram: stevewilldoit
Steve and Kyle have helped propel NELK to new heights in 2020.

Steve got himself five PS5 consoles to give away to random strangers that he found while traversing the streets, with no real criteria behind who he was looking for.

Instead, it just happened to be people in the right place at the right time. One fan came out and saw him and, as it was their birthday, Steve decided to hand him a brand new PS5.

On top of the birthday boy, Steve also gave away a PS5 to the likes of a Best Buy employee who had been unable to get one, as well as a lucky fan who randomly drove past and called his name, making it one of the best fan experiences you’ll see on YouTube.

Timestamp 6:06

It goes without saying that as of late, any fan that runs into Steve when out and about has hit the jackpot.

He’s made a big effort to give back to those around him and do a little good for the community here and there, even referring to himself as “the cool Mr Beast,” who’s a great role model to have when it comes to YouTube, so expect to see more like this in the future.

Magnus Carlsen forfeits after terrible blunder in $1.5m Chess tournament

Published: 23/Nov/2020 11:39

by Georgina Smith
Magnus Carlsen next to an online chess board
Instagram: magnus_carlsen / Twitch: GMHikaru

Norwegian chess champion Magnus Carlsen forfeited his game against Ian Nepomniachtchi after he accidentally mis-clicked, explaining that in that scenario forfeiting the game was the fairest thing to do for his opponent.

At the age of 22 in 2013, Magnus Carlsen became the world’s second youngest world championship winner. He has since gone on to win various titles, and has certainly become a formidable opponent in the chess world.

Along with his insane abilities, he has also provided some bizarre tournament moments for viewers on Twitch, in clips that have gone hugely viral.

Magnus Carlsen sits by a chess board
Instagram: magnus_carlsen
Magnus has been referred to as a chess prodigy.

Back in September, Magnus was late to a match with opponent Hikaru Nakamura, and when he finally showed up on screen he was hurriedly putting on his shirt, much to the frustration of his opponent and the hilarity of the internet, who loved the awkward entrance.

This time round however, Magnus’s error wasn’t so funny, but more frustrating for him and his supporters, after the pitfalls of technology began to rear their ugly head.

The commentators looked on in shock as Magnus dropped his Queen in the wrong place, mouths agape as they said “wait, did Magnus just mouse slip?”

As they spent a few seconds speculating on how his opponent would respond, Magnus quickly cleared up the uncertainty by almost immediately forfeiting the game.

When explaining his decision later on, Magnus explained “after I dropped the queen, maybe because he was in shock of what happened. I decided that one thing I don’t want to happen is him to think “should I offer a draw since it slipped and it went in position,” and so on. So I just resigned so he wouldn’t have to make any of those decisions.”

The blunder certainly left fans and announcers alike bewildered, but none more so than Magnus as the avoidable mistake might not have happened if it weren’t for technology.

Though, his decision to forfeit the game meant he saved him and his opponent from some tricky decisions.