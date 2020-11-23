NELK Boys' SteveWillDoIt hands out free PS5s to random strangers - Dexerto

The NELK Boys might be known for their pranks and shenanigans, but Steve ‘SteveWillDoIt’ Leonardis has been making a name for himself as a more charitable YouTuber — as evidenced when he handed out free PlayStation 5 consoles to unsuspecting strangers.

In the past few months, we’ve seen Steve constantly trying to help people in need, or give out gifts to friends and strangers alike. He set up a homeless man with a new apartment and job, as well as surprising fellow NELK member Kyle Forgeard with a $135k 2021 Audi RS7.

Now, anyone who tried getting the next-gen console when they released will know how difficult it was to get your hands on them, but lucky for some, SteveWillDoIt was on hand.

After securing several consoles, the YouTuber took to the streets to give them away, leaving a number of strangers absolutely shocked.

Steve got himself five PS5 consoles to give away to random strangers that he found while traversing the streets, with no real criteria behind who he was looking for.

Instead, it just happened to be people in the right place at the right time. One fan came out and saw him and, as it was their birthday, Steve decided to hand him a brand new PS5.

On top of the birthday boy, Steve also gave away a PS5 to the likes of a Best Buy employee who had been unable to get one, as well as a lucky fan who randomly drove past and called his name, making it one of the best fan experiences you’ll see on YouTube.

It goes without saying that as of late, any fan that runs into Steve when out and about has hit the jackpot.

He’s made a big effort to give back to those around him and do a little good for the community here and there, even referring to himself as “the cool Mr Beast,” who’s a great role model to have when it comes to YouTube, so expect to see more like this in the future.