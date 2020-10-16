 NELK Boys' SteveWillDoIt surprises Kyle with super rare $135k Audi RS7 - Dexerto
NELK Boys’ SteveWillDoIt surprises Kyle with super rare $135k Audi RS7

Published: 16/Oct/2020 12:12

by Jacob Hale
NELK Boys SteveWillDoIt buys Kyle 2021 Audi RS7
NELK Boys

The NELK Boys’ might be best known for their crazy party antics, but SteveWillDoIt has been on an insane charitable spree recently, topping it off by buying NELK co-founder Kyle Forgeard an incredibly rare Audi RS7.

Earlier in October, Steve set up a homeless man with a whole new life: a new job, an apartment and $25,000 in the bank, hoping to truly turn his life around.

Now, Steve is trying to thank Kyle for bringing him into NELK and giving him the platform to make himself a success, and has done so in one of the most extravagant ways possible.

Referring to himself as the “cool Mr Beast,” Steve and the whole NELK team managed to keep the secret of his gift for a month — and it was definitely worth it.

NELK Boys
The NELK Boys are most commonly known for their wild lifestyle.

After arriving back in Orlando, Florida, Steve tells Kyle that he’s got a “very cool” rental car that he can drive from the airport.

Obviously, at first Kyle was confused about what it could be, perhaps a bit cautious. But, when they got outside and Kyle saw his “dream car,” which is currently only one of two of its kind in the US, he assumed Steve had hired the 2021 Audi RS7 for a test drive for him.

Instead, after one of the women there congratulated him, it was revealed that Steve had actually paid for the car, in cash and upfront, for Kyle to keep as his own — only his second car since an old Mazda he used to own.

It definitely sounds like Steve had to pull some strings to make it happen. He was originally searching for a 2020 Audi RS7, knowing that it was Kyle’s dream car, but the opportunity to pick up a 2021 model arrived and he couldn’t pass it up, paying for the car there and then when it was available.

With only two currently in the US, it would be interesting to see who has the other one. It’s almost funny to think that one of them belongs to a YouTube prankster who just likes to make crazy videos for his fans.

Gaming

Gran Turismo 7 confirmed cars list: Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche

Published: 16/Oct/2020 10:41

by Kieran Bicknell
Gran Turismo 7 confirmed cars list
Gran Turismo Gran Turismo 7

With the release trailer for Gran Turismo 7 giving us an insight into some of the cars to expect in the upcoming game, we’ve put together an easy-reference list of all the confirmed cars that will feature in GT7.

Thanks to its hotly-anticipated nature and fresh rumors around its release date, Gran Turismo 7 is once again the talk of all Playstation racing fans. Featuring all the cars we’ve seen in the trailer, this guide rounds up the cars that are likely to feature in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 game.

Designed to go ‘back to its roots,’ the latest installment in the Gran Turismo series is likely to feature one of the best line-ups of cars yet in the GT franchise.

With a total of 31 confirmed cars so far, we expect a full car list to be revealed in the weeks leading up to the game’s eventual release. For now, though, we have just a taste of what will be available.

Chevrolet Corvette C7 (Gt3)

Gran Turismo 7 C7 Corvette
The Corvette C7 is the first car seen in the official release trailer.

One of the first cars seen in the release trailer is the Corvette C7, in GT3 racing guise. Gran Turismo 7 appears to have a strong brace of Gt3 cars, though there was a surprising lack of GT4 cars in the trailer.

Porsche 917K

Porsche 917K Gran Turismo 7
The Porsche 917K will be a welcome addition for fans of the German performance brand.

Star of the release trailer, the Porsche 917K is a full-force classic racing machine. The 917K is sure to dominate its class in Gran Turismo 7.

BAC Mono

Gran Turismo 7 BAC Mono
The BAC Mono makes it Gran Turismo debut.

The single-seat racer makes it Gran Turismo debut in the new game. In the trailer, it appears to be in a single-make race, so perhaps there will be a BAC Mono-only championship?

Gran Turismo 7 full confirmed car list:

  • Alfa Romeo 8C 2900
  • Aston Martin DB11
  • Aston Martin DB3s
  • Aston Martin DBR9
  • BAC Mono
  • Chevrolet Corvette C2
  • Chevrolet Corvette C3
  • Chevrolet Corvette C7 (Gt3 racing version)
  • Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Racer concept
  • Dodge Viper GT3R
  • Dodge Viper SRT10
  • Ford GT (2005)
  • Ford GT40 MKIV
  • Ford Mustang (Gt3 racing version)
  • Ford Mustang GT
  • Honda NSX
  • Honda NSX (Gt3 racing version)
  • Lamborghini Diablo GT
  • Lamborghini Huracan (Gt3 racing version)
  • Lamborghini Murcielago LP-640
  • Mazda RX-Vision concept
  • McLaren 650s (Gt3 racing version)
  • McLaren F1
  • Porsche 356 Carrera
  • Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
  • Porsche 911 RSR
  • Porsche 917K
  • Porsche Carrera GT
  • Subaru WRX (Gt3 racing version)
  • Toyota FT-1 Vision GT (Gt3 racing version)
  • Toyota GT86

Gran Turismo 7 release trailer

You can view the full release trailer below, as well as seeing everything we know so far about Gran Turismo 7.

At the moment there is no official release date for the game. As we get more information, we’ll be sure to update this and other Gran Turismo guides.