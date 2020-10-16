NELK Boys' SteveWillDoIt surprises Kyle with super rare $135k Audi RS7 - Dexerto

The NELK Boys’ might be best known for their crazy party antics, but SteveWillDoIt has been on an insane charitable spree recently, topping it off by buying NELK co-founder Kyle Forgeard an incredibly rare Audi RS7.

Earlier in October, Steve set up a homeless man with a whole new life: a new job, an apartment and $25,000 in the bank, hoping to truly turn his life around.

Now, Steve is trying to thank Kyle for bringing him into NELK and giving him the platform to make himself a success, and has done so in one of the most extravagant ways possible.

Referring to himself as the “cool Mr Beast,” Steve and the whole NELK team managed to keep the secret of his gift for a month — and it was definitely worth it.

After arriving back in Orlando, Florida, Steve tells Kyle that he’s got a “very cool” rental car that he can drive from the airport.

Obviously, at first Kyle was confused about what it could be, perhaps a bit cautious. But, when they got outside and Kyle saw his “dream car,” which is currently only one of two of its kind in the US, he assumed Steve had hired the 2021 Audi RS7 for a test drive for him.

Instead, after one of the women there congratulated him, it was revealed that Steve had actually paid for the car, in cash and upfront, for Kyle to keep as his own — only his second car since an old Mazda he used to own.

It definitely sounds like Steve had to pull some strings to make it happen. He was originally searching for a 2020 Audi RS7, knowing that it was Kyle’s dream car, but the opportunity to pick up a 2021 model arrived and he couldn’t pass it up, paying for the car there and then when it was available.

With only two currently in the US, it would be interesting to see who has the other one. It’s almost funny to think that one of them belongs to a YouTube prankster who just likes to make crazy videos for his fans.