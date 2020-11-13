 NELK Boys reveal they made $0.23 on 15 million YouTube views - Dexerto
NELK Boys reveal they made $0.23 on 15 million YouTube views

Published: 13/Nov/2020 20:18

by Virginia Glaze
NELK Boys

Internet comedy group and avid pranksters ‘The NELK Boys’ have revealed their shocking earnings from YouTube’s adsense — and despite getting millions of views, it seems that the platform isn’t being kind to their collective pocketbook.

NELK is a rather divisive group, as far as internet entertainment groups go; known for pulling outrageous pranks on unsuspecting members of the public, NELK have been physically assaulted, harangued and publicly shamed for their antics multiple times in the past.

Lately, though, the boys have been drawing massive crowds wherever they go, which quite clearly have flown in the face of local social distancing ordinances in various cities across the United States.

As such, it came as little surprise that NELK received a one-week ban from YouTube after drawing the ire of the Illinois State University for throwing a massive party with their students — but it doesn’t look like the platform is finished punishing them, just yet.

In an Instagram story on November 12, NELK revealed that their October YouTube views had reached a jaw-dropping 15 million eyeballs over the entire month.

However, in spite of the eye-watering amount of clicks on the video, YouTube seemed to demonetized their channel completely, awarding them only 23 cents.

Understandably, this sparked backlash among the group, who hashed out their thoughts on the matter by exposing the analytics behind their monthly views.

The screenshot they uploaded of their earnings showed that their videos had been watched for an impressive 156 million minutes, and that they had gained over 91,000 subscribers.

Luckily for NELK, they don’t have to rely on adsense to keep the lights on; the group appears to make most of their dough from their own apparel line, appropriately named “Full Send” after their signature catch phrase.

According to Ludlow’s Blake Robbins, Full Send’s April merchandise launch drew over 275,000 visitors to their website — a huge success for a content collective struggling to stay afloat amid public outrage and YouTube’s restrictions in wake of their divisive behavior.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!