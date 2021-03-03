Neekolul marks anniversary of viral “OK Boomer” TikTok with sequel - Dexerto

Nicole Sanchez, better known as Neekolul or simply the ‘OK Boomer girl’, has celebrated the anniversary of the viral TikTok with a sequel every bit as special as the original.

Since that first post that took the internet by storm, it’s fair to say that Neeko’s life has completely spun on its head. She has managed to go full steam ahead in the world of content creation, as a partnered Twitch streamer and member of top esports organization 100 Thieves.

While she has managed to become a popular and successful content creator in her own right, the original ‘OK Boomer’ video continues to be what she is predominantly known for.

Neeko picked up a huge number of fans as a result — as well as critics thanks to the political opinion shared — and it helped skyrocket her career.

So, what better way to celebrate than bringing it back for a reboot? Many of the best films have incredible sequels, and Neeko is following suit.

In a video posted on March 2, 2021, Neeko recreated the video, this time with the hashtag #AOC2024 latched on to support New York politician and occasional Twitch streamer Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

In a follow-up tweet, she wishes a happy anniversary to OK Boomer Girl before thanking everyone for “changing her life.”

Happy 1yr Anniversary to Ok Boomer Girl!!! Thank You everyone for changing my life 💙 — neekolul (@neekolul) March 2, 2021

At the time of writing, not even a day later, the post has picked up around 90k likes across Twitter and TikTok, as well as over 16,000 retweets.

Fellow 100T member Froste was incredibly supportive of Neeko, calling it “the sequel we needed, but not the sequel we deserve.”

The sequel we needed, but not the sequel we deserve… — Froste 💯 (@Froste) March 2, 2021

Now the question is how she can one-up her infamous video. Will there be a trilogy? A new ‘OK Boomer’ sound to work with?

We can only guess, but it’s great to see Neeko having fun and bringing back the video that helped her blow up.