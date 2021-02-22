Olivia Rodrigo reacts to viral SNL Driver’s License skit

TikTok star, actress and viral music artist Olivia Rodrigo has reacted to an SNL skit about her record-breaking song ‘Driver’s License’ — and it’s safe to say she’s super stoked about the whole ordeal.

Rodrigo’s original song ‘Driver’s License’ went viral in January 2021, skyrocketing to the top of the US iTunes sales charts the very next day after its release and even being praised by the likes of Taylor Swift.

The song’s heartbreaking lyrics and emotional vocals aren’t the only reason ‘Driver’s License’ has become so popular; many fans believe the song hints at the breakup between Rodrigo and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, causing the track to further ingrain itself in TikTok culture.

That’s not all; some fans believe Rodrigo’s song throws some subtle shade toward actress Sabrina Carpenter, who some believed was getting close with Bassett in a romantic way.

All the hype around the song cumulated in a hilarious SNL sketch dedicated to the breakup anthem on February 21, which featured Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page (and a gut-busting scene where he and the whole SNL crew belted out the song’s most emotional bits).

Needless to say, Rodrigo was absolutely pumped that her song had gotten enough attention to be featured on the late night comedy show — and on her birthday, no less!

“DRIVER’S LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER I’M SHAKING!” she tweeted excitedly.

DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 21, 2021

She also uploaded a video to her Instagram stories that showed off the funny skit on her TV, claiming that she was “losing her mind” over the hilarious moment.

Rodrigo isn’t the only party involved in the song’s popularity to have reacted to the sketch, either; Bassett also shared his reaction to the news in a TikTok, where he appeared to poke fun at his status as the “ex-boyfriend” of the whole situation.

Needless to say, Rodrigo’s highly-viral hit has made for an unexpected — but certainly not unwelcome — cultural moment that has kicked off 2021 with a certified (if tear-jerking) banger.