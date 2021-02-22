Logo
Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to viral SNL Driver’s License skit

Published: 22/Feb/2021 22:13

by Virginia Glaze
Oliva Rodrigo reacts to SNL Drivers License sketch
YouTube: Saturday Night Live, Oliva Rodrigo

Share

TikTok star, actress and viral music artist Olivia Rodrigo has reacted to an SNL skit about her record-breaking song ‘Driver’s License’ — and it’s safe to say she’s super stoked about the whole ordeal.

Rodrigo’s original song ‘Driver’s License’ went viral in January 2021, skyrocketing to the top of the US iTunes sales charts the very next day after its release and even being praised by the likes of Taylor Swift.

The song’s heartbreaking lyrics and emotional vocals aren’t the only reason ‘Driver’s License’ has become so popular; many fans believe the song hints at the breakup between Rodrigo and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, causing the track to further ingrain itself in TikTok culture.

That’s not all; some fans believe Rodrigo’s song throws some subtle shade toward actress Sabrina Carpenter, who some believed was getting close with Bassett in a romantic way.

All the hype around the song cumulated in a hilarious SNL sketch dedicated to the breakup anthem on February 21, which featured Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page (and a gut-busting scene where he and the whole SNL crew belted out the song’s most emotional bits).

Needless to say, Rodrigo was absolutely pumped that her song had gotten enough attention to be featured on the late night comedy show — and on her birthday, no less!

“DRIVER’S LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER I’M SHAKING!” she tweeted excitedly.

She also uploaded a video to her Instagram stories that showed off the funny skit on her TV, claiming that she was “losing her mind” over the hilarious moment.

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to SNL Driver's License sketch on Instagram.
YouTube: Clevver News / Instagram: Olivia Rodrigo
Rodrigo was understandably pumped that her song made it to Saturday Night Live in the form of a hilarious sketch.

Rodrigo isn’t the only party involved in the song’s popularity to have reacted to the sketch, either; Bassett also shared his reaction to the news in a TikTok, where he appeared to poke fun at his status as the “ex-boyfriend” of the whole situation.

Needless to say, Rodrigo’s highly-viral hit has made for an unexpected — but certainly not unwelcome — cultural moment that has kicked off 2021 with a certified (if tear-jerking) banger.

Entertainment

Mike Majlak teases “Clout Gang 2.0” with FaZe Banks

Published: 22/Feb/2021 21:30

by Virginia Glaze
Mike Majlak Faze Banks tease new clout house
YouTube: Mike Majlak Vlogs / FaZe Banks

Share

Night Shift creator and ‘imPaulsive’ co-host Mike Majlak has teased a potentially massive YouTube collaboration in his latest video, where he was joined by none other than FaZe Banks.

As fans of the FaZe co-founder have noticed, Ricky Banks has been absent from content creation for some time, having gone back and forth from break to break over the past year or so.

While he teased a potential comeback via Twitter some time ago, it’s been radio silence on his end ever since — but thanks to a recent upload from Mike Majlak, it seems the famous influencer might have a huge project up his sleeve.

In a February 22 episode of the Night Shift video series, Majlak claimed that a “Clout Gang 2.0” might be in the works, which was in the works well before Logan Paul announced his surprise move to Puerto Rico from Los Angeles.

Mike Majlak FaZe Banks content house
YouTube: The Night Shift
YouTube stars Mike Majlak and FaZe Banks may have a huge content house in the works.

“Before I even found out that Logan was moving to Puerto Rico and ruining everything that we’ve created here at the Maverick House, I already started laying the foundation for a new project that I’m working on with Banks and a couple of other people you may know of,” he explained.

“Call it a Clout Gang 2.0,” he continued. “2017 all over again. We’re gonna bring some of the biggest Twitch talent, TikTok talent into the same house.”

The first creator revealed to be part of this new collective is YouTube star and Twitch streamer Adin Ross, who currently boasts over 280,000 YouTube subscribers and 728,000 followers on Twitch.

(Topic begins at 0:47)

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the name ‘Clout Gang 2.0’ is sticking, as Banks effectively dubbed it “Cringe” — but the possibility of another massive content group is certainly intriguing, especially in wake of houses like the Hype House and Sway House effectively losing their initial popularity.

For now, fans will have to wait for more members to be revealed as Mike Majlak adjusts to life without Logan Paul and ex-girlfriend Lana… although it seems like he’s doing just fine, considering the hype around his upcoming project.