Nadeshot shows off new 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S: “This is my dream car”

Nadeshot has unveiled his “dream car,” a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S, though the 100 Thieves founder had to deal with some serious supply-chain issues before he could get his hands on the custom white beauty.

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag has been busy this year. Whether it’s been leading 100 Thieves through a collaboration with Gucci, managing rosters in multiple esports, or cheering his League team on as they took home an LCS trophy, the former pro player and content creator turned businessman has burned quite the trail through 2021.

With all of that behind him, his sweetest moment of the year may have arrived with his brand new 2022 Porsche, a car that has consumed more than twelve months of his life trying to lockdown.

On October 25, he posted a video on YouTube detailing the complications of securing the car and why finally getting it means so much to him.

Nadeshot reveals 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Nade described the process of chasing down this vehicle and how it took him a year and a half from start to finish: “It’s not the easiest thing to do if you haven’t purchased a lot of Porsches in the past, or you don’t have the right relationships.”

He also explained that the rare number of these vehicles that are made every year means you have to be persistent if you want to get your hands on one.

“Half of the battle is getting an allocation so that you can order it from Germany so that you can spec it out however you desire.”

He went on to detail the specific customizations he ordered to the car, including the choice of paint, accents, and whether or not to have a sunroof or opt-in on for a carbon fiber top.

“I was going to be daily driving this anyway. I wanted to be able to open up the roof – I’m close to the PCH, and just something about the energy of driving around with the sunroof open on a beautiful summer day in LA.

“That’s what I wanted to enjoy.”

Nade closed the video with a touching thank you to the fans who allowed him to be in the position to buy a car like this: “This is the most beautiful car I’ve ever owned and probably will ever own for the rest of my life.

“I’m so happy I got to share it all with you, and thank you for being along for this journey. Thank you for making my dreams possible.”