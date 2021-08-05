How to watch LCS 2021 Championship: stream, playoff schedule, teams

The LCS 2021 Championship is here — after a year-long regular season, North America’s top League of Legends teams duke it out for the Summer title, as well as one of three illustrious spots at the 2021 World Championship.

TSM shape as early Championship favorites

Red-hot Evil Geniuses dark horse for upper bracket charge

North America’s three Worlds 2021 spots up for grabs

We’re at the pointy end of the LCS season now.

Over the next four weeks, eight North American hopefuls will be whittled all the way down to just one champion roster. Fan-fave squads like 100 Thieves, Cloud9, and TSM are all clamoring to take out the League of Legends crown, while red-hot challengers like Evil Geniuses have thrown their hats into the ring too.

C9, Team Liquid, EG, and Dignitas make up the bulk of the early playoff contenders, and will fight their way towards the title from Week 1. Immortals and surprise package Golden Guardians start their playoffs in the lower bracket.

TSM and 100 Thieves begin the finals series in the second round, with their top-spot finishes buying them an ever-valuable bye round.

Riot has also confirmed the year-end event will be played on LAN. Rounds one through four will be hosted at their LA studio. The penultimate losers’ final and the final will be played at Newark’s Prudential Center, with fans.

The Championship begins August 7. Here are all the LCS playoff details.

LCS 2021 Championship: Streams

The official broadcast for the postseason LCS event will go live on the league’s Twitch channel below once the first gameday begins. The same stream can also be accessed on YouTube on the LCS channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports website. Player-focused Pro Views are also available.

All three streams will go live around 2pm PST on Friday, August 7.

LCS 2021 Championship: Playoffs Schedule

The opening round of matches takes place on August 7-13. Upper bracket matches ⁠— Cloud9 vs Team Liquid, vs Evil Geniuses ⁠— will open the Championship. 100 Thieves and TSM start in the second-round upper bracket slots.

The finals weekend will be held on August 28-29. The two do-or-die series will be played at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The event is open to fans.

Round 1 — (August 7 ⁠— August 13)

Date Match PT ET BST Saturday, August 7 Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas 2PM 5PM 10PM Sunday, August 8 Cloud9 vs Team Liquid 1PM 4PM 9PM Thursday, August 12 Immortals vs TBD 3PM 6PM 11PM Friday, August 13 Golden Guardians vs TBD 3PM 6PM 11PM

Round 2 — (August 14 ⁠— August 20)

Date Match PT ET BST Saturday, August 14 100 Thieves vs TBD 2PM 5PM 10PM Sunday, August 15 TSM vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM Thursday, August 19 TBD vs TBD 3PM 6PM 11PM Friday, August 20 TBD vs TBD 3PM 6PM 11PM

Round 3 — (August 22)

Date Match PT ET BST Sunday, August 22 TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM

Round 4 — (April 21 ⁠— August 28)

Date Match PT ET BST Saturday, August 21 TBD vs TBD 2PM 5PM 10PM Saturday, August 28 TBD vs TBD 2PM 5PM 10PM

Grand Finals — (August 29)

Date Match PT ET BST Sunday, August 29 TBD vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM

LCS 2021 Championship: Qualified Teams

All eight competing LCS teams have now submitted their playoff lineups, with the roster lock for the Championship coming at the conclusion of Summer.