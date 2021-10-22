Nadeshot reveals how close xQc was to joining 100 Thieves

100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot revealed that the organization missed out on signing one of Twitch’s biggest stars, xQc.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of, if not the biggest streamer on Twitch right now. It was recently leaked that xQc was the second-highest-paid streamer on the platform since September of 2019 with over $8 million earned.

Since his career in Overwatch, xQc has signed with Luminosity Gaming as a content creator. However, his streaming career could have taken a different route.

In a recent episode of The CouRage & Nadeshot Show podcast 100T CEO, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag reveals the biggest mistake he’s made as an owner.

Nadeshot reveals how xQc almost joined 100 Thieves

While on the podcast, Nadeshot brings up a topic he claims to have never spoken about publicly and something he regrets to this day.

He told the viewers that he missed out on an opportunity to bring xQc into the 100 Thieves brand: “xQc sent me a message back in 2017 with interest of joining 100 Thieves.” Nadeshot said.

There is a timeline where xQc joins 100 Thieves If Nadeshot had just answered his DMs in 2017pic.twitter.com/XRQp8B98Rt — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 21, 2021

Nadeshot adds that he didn’t know a thing about xQc and was stressed with becoming a new owner to even respond to his message.

Luckily for him, xQc cleared the air for everyone and claimed he was looking for a home, as he felt his agents weren’t representing him well enough.

Due to this, he said: “I’m going to send random DMs to all the owners.” Although xQc sent a message to a lot of owners, he would wake up every time thinking he would hear back from at least one of them.

Despite not hearing back from Nadeshot in 2017, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of xQc joining the org when his contract with LG expires. We will have to wait and see if either side is willing to make a monumental move in the future.