Nadeshot stuns random Twitch streamer with $3k donation to send his band on tour

100 Thieves co-owner Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has been randomly gifting subscribers to different Twitch streamers lately, and now he’s covered one aspiring rockstar’s full tour with his band.

While many streamers set up subscriber or donation goals in order to forge out a fully-fledged streaming career, that might not always be the case.

Many streamers have set up goals to raise money for charitable donations or help them feel more secure with their regular, day-to-day lives.

Nadeshot, who once upon a time was one of the biggest names on Twitch, took it upon himself to donate to random streamers, when he found one person looking to make their dreams come true.

After gifting him 200 subscribers, Nadeshot listened to WrighteousJ’s band City of Sound and decided that he had the capability to help make this man’s dream come true.

With the streamer’s tour fund sat at $0 out of his target of $3000, Nade decided to “send this guy on tour,” and donated the $3k needed, all while streaming City of Sound live to his thousands of viewers.

“I love this story,” he said. “I just met this guy on Twitch, up and coming band, been grinding, trying to become rockstars. Dropped everything, moved to LA, trying to take what isn’t given — literally the definition of 100 Thieves. And the music is incredible on top of all that!”

WrighteousJ was clearly absolutely stunned. Already mesmerized by the hundreds of gifted subscribers, the donation was just the cherry on the cake.

Rendered near-speechless for a few minutes, the emotional streamer went on to say: “I can’t even explain my gratefulness right now. I literally can’t explain how thankful I am.”

Needless to say, if City of Sound become a wildly successful band, Nadeshot will be delighted at how he managed to help them get going.