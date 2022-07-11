Myth ditches Twitch with exclusive YouTube deal

David Purcell . 1 hour ago

It’s official – Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani has officially signed an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming, leaving Twitch behind.

This is just the latest in a long list of Twitch stars to change platform – and we’re not talking about shroud and Ninja to Mixer.

TimTheTatman, Dr Disrespect, Ludwig, CouRage, DrLupo, as well as a number of other high-profile content creators have made the move, for one reason or another.

He announced the news on July 11, tweeting: “This is my decision.”

Below it was a trailer prompting fans to check out his YouTube channel, where he will be going live exclusively moving forward.

The announcement appears to have gone down well with streamers and viewers alike, too.

TimTheTatman was quick to reply, calling it a “W” in the replies.

DrLupo said: “WELCOME, LET’S GO BABY!”

YouTube Gaming also chimed in, stating that the new signing was “one we’re especially excited about!”

Twitch also responded: “Here’s wishing you nothing but lots of mythLove and continued success on the next chapter of your quest.”

In a separate tweet, YouTube’s Head of Gaming, said: “Today we welcome Myth to YouTube Gaming. I’ve loved that he has always bet on himself to take his passion to the next level and has continued to evolve his brand despite all the twists and turns.”

Myth already has a solid base on his new platform, with over 4.5 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. That said, he is walking away from the seven million plus people who follow his Twich account at the time of writing.

How many of those fans will make the move with him remains to be seen – but this represents yet another high-profile acquisition, at the expense of Amazon’s streaming site.