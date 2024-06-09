xQc defends Stable Ronaldo after “insane” slap from Bradley Martyn

xQc has called out Bradley Martyn for slapping Stable Ronaldo, pointing out the potentially serious consequences.

A June 7 stream left viewers and fellow content creators alike stunned after 21-year-old FaZe Clan member Ronaldo was slapped across the face.

The incident took place after Ronaldo stole a hat from YouTuber and fitness influencer Martyn, before donning the head covering himself. When Martyn asked for his “f****** hat” back and didn’t receive it, his next move was to slap Ronaldo.

While the two were able to hash things out after a brief pause in the stream, the altercation quickly went viral. Now, offering his own insight into the situation, xQc has reacted to the slap and claimed it was “not deserved.”

Evidently shocked by Martyn’s actions, xQc had to rewatch the clip before sharing his thoughts and labeling the situation as “not right.”

While not in support of the slap, the popular streamer admitted he understood where Martyn’s anger stemmed from; “I’ve worn hats my entire life and I’ve been around people that wear hats… you don’t yoink somebody’s hate. And if you do yoink their hat, you definitely don’t put it on your head.”

However, despite calling the scenario a “double no-no” and a “very strict non-written rule”, xQc insisted Ronaldo being slapped was “definitely too much.”

“That’s f****** insane,” he said. “At [Martyn’s] size — doesn’t matter who it is — a slap like that will f****** rock your brains sideways, brother.”

xQc theorized the slap would have felt “like a brick” coming from Martyn due to the fitness influencer’s muscle mass, and claimed, “You could literally give somebody a concussion doing that sh**.”

Viewers agreed with xQc’s take on the situation, claiming Martyn should have known Ronaldo was a “troll” prior to agreeing to a collab and been able to control his reactions better.

“Dude was in reach of just being able to grab his hat, but he chose to assault the guy half his size,” one person pointed out. Another speculated, “One thing’s for sure, [Martyn] won’t do that to someone his size. He did that because he feels superior to the other one.”

