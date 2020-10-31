How to watch Mr Beast's $1,000,000 giveaway & 24 hour stream - Dexerto

Mr Beast is hosting a 24-hour live stream on October 31, with a reported $1,000,000 giveaway on the cards. Here’s what you need to know about the mega broadcast.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr Beast, is no stranger to wholesome giveaways. In this year alone, he’s given away everything from a $10,000 dollar Taco Bell gift card to a $700,000 island.

If that wasn’t enough, he also gave away 40 cars to celebrate 40 million subs on YouTube and even gave each of his friends a Tesla for helping him secure wins on Rogue Company.

Now, in his latest mind-blowing giveaway, Mr Beast is kicking his generosity up to the next level and hosting a stream in which 24 random people will be chosen to have a chance to compete for one million dollars.

If you want to know how to watch it, we’ve got you covered.

Where can I watch Mr Beast’s giveaway stream?

You can watch Mr Beast’s one million dollar giveaway stream live on his YouTube channel. However, to make things even easier, you can also watch it in the embedded video below.

What time does it start?

Mr Beast’s $1,000,000 giveaway stream goes live at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST on Sunday, October 31st.

There’s been no official word on what sort of goodies he will give away. However, if his track record is anything to go by, you can be sure it will be something good.

How can I enter?

To enter the competition, all you need to do is tune in and watch the show. It does say you can support the stream by ordering a limited edition live-stream t-short or hoodie, which can be found here.

However, no purchase is actually necessary, and all live stream chat participants will be eligible too.