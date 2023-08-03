MrBeast Burger ghost kitchen company fires back at ‘bully’ MrBeast as lawsuit heats up

The company behind MrBeast Burger has responded to MrBeast’s lawsuit, calling the YouTube megastar a “bully” and claiming the complaint is “riddled with false statements and inaccuracies”.

In November 2020, James “MrBeast” Donaldson partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts, a company that specializes in “ghost kitchens”, to create a chain of MrBeast branded fast food “virtual restaurants” across the US, and eventually the globe.

However, throughout its years of existence, the burger chain has made headlines for complaints from fans as various customers received subpar food quality, and even at times served raw. Because of these problems, MrBeast is now suing Virtual Dining Concepts for damages to his brand.

However, Virtual Dining Concepts has since responded to the lawsuit, refuting its claims and further accusing MrBeast of being a “bully”.

MrBeast Burger MrBeast is suing Virtual Dining Concepts for the quality of food being served.

In a statement given to the Daily Mail regarding the lawsuit, Virtual Dining Concepts claims the complaint is “riddled with false statements and inaccuracies and is a thinly-veiled attempt to distract from Mr. Donaldson’s and Beast Investments’ breaches of the agreements between parties.”

Virtual Dining Concepts called the lawsuit’s statements “disparaging” and accused MrBeast of “bullying tactics to negotiate a new deal to better serve his own financial interests”.

“When Virtual Dining Concepts refused to accede to his bullying tactics to give up more of the company to him, he filed this ill-advised and meritless lawsuit seeking to undermine the MrBeast Burger brand and terminate his existing contractual obligations without cause,” the statement further claims.

The statement then adds that the hundreds of pieces of evidence shown in the lawsuit were “a very small minority” of experiences which were by a small subsection of customers, and reiterates that the company takes quality and customer reviews very seriously.

“We had hoped Mr. Donaldson would act honorably. Instead, having elevated greed over his worth and the truth, he will face the consequences in court when Virtual Dining Concepts files its claims against him.”

In the past, MrBeast has stated that he wanted to move away from MrBeast Burger and rather focus on his other food-related business venture, Feastables. As he said that he has more control over the quality of the product.