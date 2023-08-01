MrBeast suing company responsible for MrBeast Burger as fans report “revolting” food quality

MrBeast is suing the company responsible for managing his branded fast food chain after fans report “revolting” food quality was being served.

In November 2020 James Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts, a company that specializes in “ghost kitchens”, to open a chain of MrBeast branded fast food “virtual restaurants”.

However, over the several years of MrBeast Burger’s existence, the burger chain has received a sea of complaints from fans as customers received subpar quality food which at times was still raw.

Due to the complaints, MrBeast is now suing Virtual Dining Concepts for their quality control problems, as first reported by Bloomberg.

“Customers have referred to the burgers as being ‘disgusting’, ‘revolting,’ and ‘inedible'”, the lawsuit says of the negative reviews that MrBeast Burger has received.

“There are thousands of negative reviews, articles, and comments from people who are deeply disappointed by the fact that MrBeast would put his name on this product,” the lawsuit reads.

“Because the entire business is based on the tremendous global value of the MrBeast brand, it is MrBeast himself, and not Virtual Dining Concepts, who has borne the brunt of the (justified) attacks and criticisms.”

Included is the point MrBeast allegedly has not received payments as of yet. “To be clear, while this business has made millions of dollars, MrBeast has not received a dime,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit includes hundreds of exhibits of reviews and evidence, from videos by H3H3 and Eddy Burback, to average fans documenting the subpar food quality across social media, and dozens of news reports on the issue.

MrBeast has also publicly stated on Twitter that he prefers managing his Feastables line as he has more control over it. “It’s impossible to guarantee the quality of orders with virtual restaurants. Hurts my soul to see orders messed up. Sadly I can’t get out of my deal with [MrBeast Burger]”, he said.

“Hence why I’m never giving up control of Feastables so I can always do what’s best for my fans. Harsh lesson to learn.”