MrBeast’s Feastables is offering fans $10,000 for the best “Deez nuts” joke

MrBeast’s chocolate company Feastables is offering fans the chance to win $10,000 just by duetting a TikTok video with their best ‘Deez Nuts” joke to celebrate the release of their new flavor.

Since its launch in January 2022, MrBeast’s Feastables has continued to grow with a variety of new flavors, products, and has even made its way into Walmart.

The company introduced its latest flavor ‘Deez Nuts’ on February 14, 2023, alongside a video on Twitter that MrBeast says almost became a Super Bowl commercial.

Feastables has taken to TikTok with a contest to celebrate the release, and there’s $10,000 on the line for the winner.

Feastables wants to give $10,000 for the best Deez Nuts joke

Uploaded on February 17, the video shows MrBeast and his team holding bars of the new peanut butter and chocolate bar with the words “POV: You tell us a Deez Nutz joke for $10,000.”

The video is recorded in a way that allows users to duet it and tell their joke in time for the crew to obnoxiously laugh.

Within six hours of it getting uploaded, it’s been viewed 650,000 times and duetted almost 300 times.

According to the caption, the contest is available to residents within the US and will be open for submissions via duets to the video until March 3, 2023.

Although the origin of the ‘Deez Nuts’ joke goes back decades, it really saw a resurgence in popularity in early 2015 when comedian WelvenDaGreat posted a sketch on Instagram.

In the sketch, Welven is on the phone with someone when he says something came in the mail for them — and replies with the iconic line.

It’ll be interesting to see who comes up with a joke good enough to earn the $10,000, but we’ll have to wait to see who MrBeast’s team picks.