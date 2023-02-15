MrBeast reveals ‘Deez Nuts’ chocolate bar ad he almost used in the Super Bowl

MrBeast has admitted that he had originally hoped to run a very different Super Bowl ad to the one he ended up taking part in, with the content creator revealing this alternate plan on his social media.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. The game brings with it a huge audience, a massive spectacle, and many other added entertainment factors. The 2023 Super Bowl was no different, with a halftime performance from pop sensation Rhianna seeing the musician return to her music roots for the first time in years.

As well as the match and the halftime performance, the Super Bowl also includes a variety of new movie trailers as well as high-budget ads. With celebrities and content creators all featuring throughout.

Article continues after ad

One streamer who was involved in an ad for the 2023 Super Bowl was MrBeast. The content creator appeared in the Run With It commercial that focused on highlighting women in NFL. The end tagline for the ad explains how, “to the women pushing football forward, we can’t wait to see where you take this game.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, MrBeast has now gone on to reveal that he had originally hoped to star in a completely different ad during the event, one that is much more light-hearted and tongue-in-cheek.

MrBeast reveals Deez Nuts bar ad and website

On Twitter, MrBeast posted the ad just days after the Super Bowl, captioning the video, “I wanted to run this as a Super Bowl ad but 7 million dollars was a lot of [money] so you guys get it here.”

Article continues after ad

The ad serves as a way to market a new bar in his Feastables chocolate range called the “Deez Nuts bar.” As well as including the video in the Twitter post, MrBeast also posted a link that then takes viewers to a whole website dedicated to the special nut bar. The website can be accessed here.