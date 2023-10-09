MrBeast says he “doesn’t care” about money after winning $10k board game tournament

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has claimed he “doesn’t care” about money after winning big and taking home $10k from a board game tournament.

As the most-subscribed YouTuber with over 186 million subscribers on the platform, MrBeast is by far one of the biggest content creators in the world.

Skyrocketing to fame with over-the-top challenges, experiments and generously giving back to friends, family, fans, and those who need it, sometimes his videos cost millions to make.

Article continues after ad

The 25-year-old has proven time and time again that he’s willing to spend every penny he has to make the best videos. Even after winning big in a board game tournament, the YouTuber says he “doesn’t care” about the money.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast wins $10k from Dune board game tournament

In an October 8 tweet, the YouTube star revealed he won $10k from the Dune: Imperium Uprising board game tournament, and would now be heading to bury himself alive for a week.

“I won $10,000 in a board game tournament. Now I’m off to bury myself alive for a week lol,” he wrote.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In the replies, fans were quick to note that $10k doesn’t seem like a lot for MrBeast, given that he sometimes spends millions upon millions on a single video.

“That’s nothing to you,” said one. “That’s like pocket money for you lol,” wrote another. “Could take 10k out his bank and he wouldn’t even know it was gone,” said a third.

Article continues after ad

Hitting back, MrBeast admitted that he doesn’t even care about the money, explaining that he just enjoys strategy games. “Yeah I don’t care about the money, I just like strategy games,” he replied.

Article continues after ad

With MrBeast continuing to set the bar higher with each and every video, pushing himself to the limits in the process, there’s no telling what he’ll get up to next.