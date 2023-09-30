MrBeast fears “going broke” after making insane promise to man in grocery store

MrBeast has revealed he may have “messed up” and fears he will “go broke” after offering an insane incentive for a man to live in a grocery store.

With 187 million subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast is known for his high-cost productions that often involve challenges with massive giveaways.

From hosting his own Olympic-style challenges to recreating Squid Games in real life, MrBeast loves to go all out when it comes to cash and competitions.

However, it seems he may be overstretching himself after MrBeast took to Twitter to admit his latest idea might have him “go broke.”

“I messed up,” MrBeast confessed, before revealing the incentive he had offered his latest competitor. “I bought a random grocery store and told a random person I’d give him $10,000 every day he lives in it.”

However, according to the philanthropist, “it’s been weeks” with the man showing “no signs of ever leaving” the grocery store.

“I’m gonna go broke,” MrBeast said, with one commenter pointing out that if the man can stay in the store for a year, he will make $3.6 million.

Instagram: mrbeast MrBeast is known to give away huge prizes but might have gone too far this time.

“Alone or is it still operating as a store as he’s living in it?” one person asked, MrBeast responding by stating he had “blacked out the windows and locked [the store].”

Another said, “Didn’t Mat Pat make a video on this? I think he came to the conclusion that someone can survive over 60 years in a grocery store.”

To this, all MrBeast could say was, “Oh boy.” How long the man in the grocery store holds out, we’re sure to find out in a later video from the popular YouTuber. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.