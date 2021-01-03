Logo
MrBeast literally gives a fan a new house for winning Minecraft challenge

Published: 3/Jan/2021 14:14

by Connor Bennett
Mr Beast side-by-side with a house
YouTube: MrBeast/Unsplash

Mr Beast MrBeast

YouTube superstar Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson showed off his incredible generosity once again by giving away a house to a fan who showed off their impressive Minecraft building skills.

Mr Beast has cemented himself as one of YouTube’s top stars. Anytime he uploads a video, fans can not only expect to see him being incredibly generous to his friends, fellow creators, or even strangers but will also see his video quickly blow up.

Each of the 22-year-old’s videos instantly becomes a hit, racking up millions of views and trendings for days on end – both on YouTube itself, as well as Twitter. Especially when he changes someone’s life with an incredible gift. 

In his newest video, on his rapidly growing gaming channel MrBeastGaming, the YouTuber challenged fans with building a Minecraft house – with Mr Beast giving away a prize that has become a staple of his videos, a brand-new house. 

Mr Beast standing in front of $1 million
Instagram: MrBeast
Mr Beast’s generosity knows no limits.

Mr Beast didn’t give out any specifications for what he wanted to see, just that it had to be a house, and as you can imagine, the designs got pretty wild. 

Some decided to build skyscrapers, while others went for something completely different – building impressive scenes and houses based on Spongebob Squarepants, Among Us, Up! and even Club Penguin. 

Ultimately, it was SaveMrSquishy who bagged the victory with an almost perfect score of 28/30. The Minecraft player built a small, but creative, house inside of a glass sphere using a Christmas theme throughout with a decorated tree, snow, and presents. 

The fan narrowly pipped Minecraft YouTuber Tubbo’s incredible wooden build and couldn’t believe it, even calling his parents to inform them of the good news. 

As these Minecraft building competitions and giveaways have become a staple of Mr Beast’s gaming channel, he’ll undoubtedly do another one sooner rather than later. Who knows what he’ll give away next time, the possibilities are pretty endless.

Asmongold slams Twitch chat’s “cringe” metagaming ruining OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 3/Jan/2021 13:56 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 13:58

by Luke Edwards
Rust/Asmongold

Asmongold Rust

Twitch streamer Asmongold has slammed Twitch audiences for ‘metagaming’ – i.e. using chat to inform streamers of other players’ locations – on Rust, and claimed it was ruining the OfflineTV server experience.

The OfflineTV Rust server hasn’t exactly been free of controversy since its release. Fifty of Twitch’s biggest streamers, including xQc, shroud, and Valkyrae have been battling for control of the survival multiplayer map, which has had an unintended focus on PvP.

At the center of attention has been xQc. He’s frequently accused players of stream sniping to gain advantages and called out former OfflineTV member Edison Park. Park admitted to using ‘outside information’ to loot xQc’s team, which xQc condemned on Twitter.

But, using streams to gain info doesn’t necessarily need to be done by the players themselves. Some fans have been able to communicate info across streams through Twitch chat, a practice Asmongold is not happy about.

Rust gameplay
Facepunch Studios
Rust is a multiplayer survival game on PC, where players must survive the wilderness with limited resources.

Asmongold on Rust ‘metagaming’

On his January 2 stream, Asmongold was not happy with the trend of fans metagaming with streamers. He described it as “annoying” and “loser behavior”, and encouraged fans to stop.

“You guys are cringe about this f***ing metagaming s**t. Stop doing that, it’s so annoying, and it’s just loser behavior,” he said. “It makes it not fun at all because people are just telling each other where they are.”

“If I’m about to see somebody I’m about to see them. If I’m not about to see them I’m not about to see them. It’s just cringe metagaming that’s making it less fun for everybody.

“It’s so annoying, it’s so obnoxious, it’s so cringe, and nobody wants it. Just stop.”

It remains to be seen whether Asmongold’s rant will lead to a reduction in Rust metagaming, but it’s probably not worth holding your breath.

With a new roleplay-focused OfflineTV server set to be released on January 7, it will be interesting to see if the move away from a PvP focus will lead to less metagaming. With streamers at less risk of being ambushed and killed, metagaming might naturally fade away.